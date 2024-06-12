Miri’s Massive Missives

Was "Dr" Michael Mosley a spook who faked his own death?
Yes, admittedly, it's an unashamedly clickbaity title... but I also think it might be true. Sounds far-fetched? Sure... but then the truth very often…
  
Miri AF
8
The insidious infertility agenda
"When they're through with Africa, they're coming for you," - Dr. Stephen Karanja (from the short film, 'Infertility: A Diabolical Agenda') I don't know…
  
Miri AF
12
AUDIO: Super Sized Lies
I’ve been following the rival “healthy diet” narratives as presented by two very different documentary filmmakers for the last 15 years, but I never…
  
Miri AF
Super Sized Lies
Sadly and predictably, we've had to get used to the slew of "died suddenly" celebrity demises over the last three years, but - given the much more…
  
Miri AF
6

May 2024

Letter to general election candidates ahead of July 4th
I have sent the below letter to all the candidates who have thus far declared they will stand in the upcoming general election for my constituency. As…
  
Miri AF
10
AUDIO: Stop Starmer
The hideous Keir Starmer - or Keir Stalin, as I prefer - is all lined up to walk straight into number 10, bringing with him further “pandemics” and…
  
Miri AF
4
Stop Starmer
"We have to deal with the anti-vax campaigns because they will cost lives, and if we have to pass emergency legislation to deal with them, I'd be quite…
  
Miri AF
21
AUDIO: LAT to the party
Not content with trumpeting the “joys” of transgender polyamory as the future of interpersonal relationships, the mainstream press is now sponsoring an…
  
Miri AF
1
LAT to the party
I read The Guardian most days (as a public service, so you don't have to), in order to assess the "left-wing" variety of cynical propaganda being thrown…
  
Miri AF
7
Miri AF on The New Era
With Jeffrey Peel
  
Miri AF
8
AUDIO: A Bridgen way too far
It’s a year since I first wrote to “hero” Andrew Bridgen regarding his apparent “awakening”, in an open letter that has been very widely read and…
  
Miri AF
3
A Bridgen way too far
A rather notable anniversary is coming up this month regarding my massive missives (and more), as the 19th May 2024 marks the one year commemoration of…
  
Miri AF
37
