Miri’s Massive Missives
Subscribe
Sign in
Home
Archive
About
Latest
Top
Discussions
Was "Dr" Michael Mosley a spook who faked his own death?
Yes, admittedly, it's an unashamedly clickbaity title... but I also think it might be true. Sounds far-fetched? Sure... but then the truth very often…
14 hrs ago
•
Miri AF
159
Share this post
Was "Dr" Michael Mosley a spook who faked his own death?
miri.substack.com
Copy link
Facebook
Email
Note
Other
8
The insidious infertility agenda
"When they're through with Africa, they're coming for you," - Dr. Stephen Karanja (from the short film, 'Infertility: A Diabolical Agenda') I don't know…
Jun 10
•
Miri AF
76
Share this post
The insidious infertility agenda
miri.substack.com
Copy link
Facebook
Email
Note
Other
12
AUDIO: Super Sized Lies
I’ve been following the rival “healthy diet” narratives as presented by two very different documentary filmmakers for the last 15 years, but I never…
Jun 5
•
Miri AF
17
Share this post
AUDIO: Super Sized Lies
miri.substack.com
Copy link
Facebook
Email
Note
Other
Super Sized Lies
Sadly and predictably, we've had to get used to the slew of "died suddenly" celebrity demises over the last three years, but - given the much more…
Jun 3
•
Miri AF
126
Share this post
Super Sized Lies
miri.substack.com
Copy link
Facebook
Email
Note
Other
6
May 2024
Letter to general election candidates ahead of July 4th
I have sent the below letter to all the candidates who have thus far declared they will stand in the upcoming general election for my constituency. As…
May 30
•
Miri AF
69
Share this post
Letter to general election candidates ahead of July 4th
miri.substack.com
Copy link
Facebook
Email
Note
Other
10
AUDIO: Stop Starmer
The hideous Keir Starmer - or Keir Stalin, as I prefer - is all lined up to walk straight into number 10, bringing with him further “pandemics” and…
May 29
•
Miri AF
22
Share this post
AUDIO: Stop Starmer
miri.substack.com
Copy link
Facebook
Email
Note
Other
4
Stop Starmer
"We have to deal with the anti-vax campaigns because they will cost lives, and if we have to pass emergency legislation to deal with them, I'd be quite…
May 26
•
Miri AF
109
Share this post
Stop Starmer
miri.substack.com
Copy link
Facebook
Email
Note
Other
21
AUDIO: LAT to the party
Not content with trumpeting the “joys” of transgender polyamory as the future of interpersonal relationships, the mainstream press is now sponsoring an…
May 23
•
Miri AF
20
Share this post
AUDIO: LAT to the party
miri.substack.com
Copy link
Facebook
Email
Note
Other
1
LAT to the party
I read The Guardian most days (as a public service, so you don't have to), in order to assess the "left-wing" variety of cynical propaganda being thrown…
May 20
•
Miri AF
84
Share this post
LAT to the party
miri.substack.com
Copy link
Facebook
Email
Note
Other
7
Miri AF on The New Era
With Jeffrey Peel
May 17
•
Miri AF
17
Share this post
Miri AF on The New Era
miri.substack.com
Copy link
Facebook
Email
Note
Other
8
AUDIO: A Bridgen way too far
It’s a year since I first wrote to “hero” Andrew Bridgen regarding his apparent “awakening”, in an open letter that has been very widely read and…
May 14
•
Miri AF
38
Share this post
AUDIO: A Bridgen way too far
miri.substack.com
Copy link
Facebook
Email
Note
Other
3
A Bridgen way too far
A rather notable anniversary is coming up this month regarding my massive missives (and more), as the 19th May 2024 marks the one year commemoration of…
May 13
•
Miri AF
144
Share this post
A Bridgen way too far
miri.substack.com
Copy link
Facebook
Email
Note
Other
37
© 2024 Miri AF
Privacy
∙
Terms
∙
Collection notice
Start Writing
Get the app
Substack
is the home for great culture
Share
Copy link
Facebook
Email
Note
Other
This site requires JavaScript to run correctly. Please
turn on JavaScript
or unblock scripts