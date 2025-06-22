Miri’s Massive Missives

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Leo Biddle's avatar
Leo Biddle
16hEdited

Perfect as always Miri. Funny I was thinking just now when composing a tweet about the absurdity of the dishwasher. This engineer and councillor can't wash a dish [face-palm emoji]

Will no one think of the children being looked after by a Homer Simpson caricature, whilst the mother is continually, archetypally and perpetually portrayed as a victim?

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
1 reply by Miri AF
Mick Wyatt's avatar
Mick Wyatt
15h

Excellent article thanks Miri.

The bar of what constitutes an electable politician is now so low that most of the public have been conditioned to vote for anyone that will publicly state the true definition of a woman.

As you say, Reform are being portrayed as the saviours, guaranteeing a return to ‘common sense’ government and people are buying it, just as they did with Trump.

The manipulation of the public by the media and government is relentless and seemingly unstoppable. We can only keep trying to make our family and friends aware of it all so your articles are a great help.

As for the wallpaper on school textbooks, I had one covered in gold flock. I’ve no idea why 😄

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
1 reply by Miri AF
17 more comments...

No posts

© 2025 Miri AF
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start writingGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture