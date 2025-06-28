Miri’s Massive Missives

kevin
6h

Cancer charities have been shaking their collecting tins for as long as I can remember and have gathered millions upon millions in donations. Imperial Cancer Research was founded in 1902 and over 120 years later have still not got any nearer to a real cure.

Keeps a lot of people employed I suppose.

Gabriella Day
6h

Radical Remission by Kelly Turner and Curing the Incurable by Dr Jerry Thompson are brilliant books on this topic. I'd also like to say that Cancer Research UK need to be reported to the ASA for saying in their advertising, "Together we're beating cancer". And while I'm on that topic, the BBC needs to be reported for advertising their TV licence with the strapline, "Nothing brings people together like TV."

