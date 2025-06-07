If I said television, the news, Netflix and Amazon are all weaponised propaganda, cynical flickering hypnosis to deceive us, most people would agree with me.

But what if we’re being equally hoodwinked by other forms of flickering screen content that we haven’t developed the same vigilant guards against?

The audio version of this article is below, and for the fully-referenced written version, please see here.

1× 0:00 -15:56

Audio playback is not supported on your browser. Please upgrade.