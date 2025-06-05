Miri’s Massive Missives

Kevin Molloy
1d

you make some really interesting points here Miri. I found myself watching Dallas last year from 40 years ago, and I could remember how scenes ended before the end of the scene. Meaningless little rows, all stored away in my brain. And the background music, so emotional and manipulative. And of course, they hook you first, before they hit you with any messaging. coronation street of 25 years ago was n't particularly manipulative the way it has been in the last ten . It's so interesting to revisit the recent past though, now that we know what we know. I came across a YouTube video of Douglas Murray from 15 years ago, and his 'concerns' about immigration. It's so obvious now that he was just shilling for Israel, but at the time I remember thinking 'yes, that's right'.

Youtube is the monster. Really powerfully addictive, I've given it up twice this year already, and it keeps pulling me back.

kevin
1d

A video of the magician David Blaine popped up on my You Tube feed recently; he is mind-bogglingly good, a total master of illusion; yet if it he revealed how the trick was done we would probably think Ah ha! So that's how he did it. How clever! We naturally presume that it was just theatre and for our entertainment.

When tragic events happen such as 9/11, the Manchester bombing, the Southport stabbings and the Liverpool car attack etc. It doesn't matter how many Judy Woods or Richard D Halls explain, in detail, how it may have been orchestrated, we seem programmed into believing what we were first shown by the media and the authorities are perfectly capable of exploiting this programming.

Nice one Miri.

Looking forward to your comments on the latest McCann mystery soap episode!

