In today’s particularly massive missive, I tackle no less than three different sensationalist subjects….

Should we BAN the burqa?

Is Madeleine McCann about to be FOUND?

And what about that Elon Musk, Trump, Epstein BOMBSHELL?

Popcorn available separately…

The audio version of this article is below, and for the fully-referenced written version, please see here.

1× 0:00 -16:36

Audio playback is not supported on your browser. Please upgrade.