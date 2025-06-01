Miri AF on Sonia Poulton's Wake Up
It was a tremendous pleasure to chat to Sonia on her show last Friday 23rd May, where we discussed that one hot topic that everyone was talking about… then: Lucy Connolly, and whether she is, or is not, an op (my thoughts on the matter can be found here and here).
Since Liverpool, the Lucy Connolly question seems to have completely dropped off the radar, so I’m very happy to take this opportunity to put it back under the spotlight… where I think a lot of bad actors are starting to feel a bit too much heat…
I hope you enjoy the chat as much as I did. Thanks to Sonia for asking great questions as always!
