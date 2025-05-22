Miri’s Massive Missives

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Robert Harvey's avatar
Robert Harvey
14h

Thanks Miri, another excellent piece.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
1 reply by Miri AF
Mick Wyatt's avatar
Mick Wyatt
10h

The scale of government & media manipulation of the public in every aspect of our lives is too demoralising for many people to accept, even for those that are fully aware of the lies of the Scamdemic.

However, thinking that the media are not controlling every major story, just to make ourselves feel better, is not a long term strategy.

Your articles and podcasts, and those of Francis and Leo, have made it much easier for people to spot the deception (and it’s everywhere!).

The Lucy Connolly story certainly has the public hooked. The fact that her husband had the honour of being ‘Northampton’s first Covid patient’ should be a big enough red flag for any critical thinkers to start looking into it more deeply.

Thanks for a great article 👍🏻

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
2 more comments...

No posts

© 2025 Miri AF
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start writingGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture