Miri’s Massive Missives

Andrew Marsh
Dear Miri,

I do think if head wear is obscuring recognition during a 'papers bitte!' session with Border Force, for example, then just for a few seconds this should be fine and not prevent placing the item back on one's head.

As for the 'stories'.... the 'bridge to nowhere' which ignored the way councils are funded or that the construction opened up further planned house building, the Izzy book burning outside the Turkish Consulate (a pretty weak performance), the Mutha Ukraine Plucka attack with drones thousands of km from Ukraine.... even the 'split' between front man Elon Musk and The Don....

It's all hot air.

Energy still costs too much, Net Zero is still expensive junk, work ethic is mostly crushed, the economy is wilting under shambolic Uniparty Ivory Tower 'ideas' along with excessive taxation.

In other words, there are some huge problems which need addressing while MSM and the Uniparty try to distract us all.

kevin
6h

Successive governments all turned a blind and excusing eye to the effects of lax immigration control but allowed common dissent to grow until they have now found the solution: 'Digital ID's for everyone'. © T. Blair. This, we recall, was also the solution to the pandemic.

Makes one think if it's all rather planned. Problem-Reaction-Solution.

