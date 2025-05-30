Another day, another very obviously fake “terror attack”, in the shape of a teetotal church-going family man driving his car into a crowd of people for no reason.

The very encouraging thing, however, is the notable change in how people are reacting to and analysing these events. To reference the title of this piece, there’s been a real “sea-change…”

The audio version of this article is below, and for the fully-referenced written version, please see here.

