Miri’s Massive Missives

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Leo Biddle's avatar
Leo Biddle
2dEdited

Brilliant piece once again Miri and not just because of the big name (I too often look at the Amish and ponder "What's not to like?"). Unpopular opinion but knife crime in the UK falls into the same category. Overwhelmingly most people stabbed to death are done so by a close friend, spouse or criminal partner. Even then it's still only around 200-250 fatalities a year. Once you strip it out to people being killed by someone they don't know you start approaching 30-50 deaths a year, which is on a par with fork lift accidents or carbon monoxide poisoning. Whilst that's nearly 10x the number of people being killed by cows or 2-3x those by dogs approx 0.005% of total UK mortality from strangers stabbing you is hardly as terrifying as it sounds. I've recently seen a cow trending on Twitter though, so that does gives me the heebie-jeebies. Best we never mention iatrogenic causes of death I guess, since the media has seen fit not to.

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Doug's avatar
Doug
2d

You don't have to be famous to get attention and preferential treatment from the government, police and press. You just have to belong to the right association the Jewish club.

You then realise which group controls the media and the government.

In the year ending December 2025, police recorded 49,151 stabbings.

Why is it headline news when two Jews are attacked? Keir Starmer gives an additional £25 million in funding for Jewish communities security plus free ambulances. The media also failed to mention a third person who was stabbed was a Muslim.

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