Miri’s Massive Missives

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Crow Magnum's avatar
Crow Magnum
1d

Was Pegasus, the flying horse, the nearest they could get to the flying pig without totally dobbing themselves in? (Revelation of the method)

Buckle up: it’s clown car time again. How quickly it comes round!

Happy Easter Miri and everyone !

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1 reply by Miri AF
Leo Biddle's avatar
Leo Biddle
21h

You didn't disappoint, superb as always Miri. [beers emoji]

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