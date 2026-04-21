Miri’s Massive Missives

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Skye's avatar
Skye
9h

There is nothing Miri could write about that I won’t stop everything I’m doing to read. This was fascinating (as usual) and so very true (as usual!).

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1 reply by Miri AF
Leo Biddle's avatar
Leo Biddle
9h

From someone that writes with a feathered quill, may I once again applaud you for your genius Miri :-)

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