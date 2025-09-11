Miri’s Massive Missives

Dan Gaskin
4h

Curious how the FBI had a suspect even a few hours after the Charlie Kirk assassination. Makes you wonder…

1 reply by Miri AF
Petra Liverani
4h

Brilliant, Miri. You've pulled all the threads together perfectly.

I've never seen a single episode of Family Ties but even if I'd been an avid viewer I probably wouldn't have registered any connection between Alex and Charlie.

1 reply by Miri AF
