0:00 -9:07

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On the latest piece of Punch ‘n’ Judy (or Burnham ‘n’ Binface) political theatre, and how we are - as ever - being manipulated by the establishment to see Reform as the anti-establishment choice.

The audio versions of these articles are above, and the fully-referenced written versions are here (Everything’s STILL a publicity stunt for Reform) and here (Foxy McBinface).