Miri’s Massive Missives

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APT's avatar
APT
15h

So many get excited over all this nonsense although one cannot have any idea how many commenters in the MSM are real. Surprisingly there were many negative comments about 'what £5 million' Farage. It is fun albeit at the same time depressing to observe.

I was surprised that the Tories, Labour Lib, Greens and Restore have now said they will not contest the seat so have yet to work out where the script is going next. However, I am sure that somewhere there is a group of people laughing at the gullibility of the vast majority and saying "these useless dumb eaters do not deserve to live."

I was sure Farage's plane accident was staged but have still not worked out a motive for that beyond publicity. Maybe that was all it was for. Apparently the most productive task he could think of on election day 2010 was not interviews but sitting in plane towing a UKIP banner. Farage supposedly suffered the following injuries: facial cuts and bruises, broken ribs and sternum, a punctured lung, and fractured vertebrae yet he is shown walking away from the crash unaided with the usual blood smears on his face. Neil Hall said he was the only photographer there, he happened to be on the board of the British Press Photographers’ Association. There were at least 2 other people on the ground yet we were told the trapped pilot alerted emergency services using his mobile phone. In 2013 Farage revealed that he had an operation, saying he had 'a couple of discs removed from my neck and replaced,' yet had no scar. The pilot later made death threats against Farage and and and a Civil Aviation Authority (CAA) investigator then supposedly topped himself in December 2013.

I am sceptical about any MS news item and I am very suspicious about the Bedford train crash a couple of weeks ago but that would be a very elaborate operation just to nudge us in the direction of driverless trains. However we do know that the plan is for us not to have cars and not to be travelling anywhere.

What really stands out for me at these fake events is that no one seems to have a smart phone AND a social media connection or any desire to sell their photos. This was what enabled me to immediately call out the Westminster Bridge murder as fake. I had walked the bridge with my family just a couple of weeks before and I can tell you that my wife would have had dozens of photos loaded on to Facebook and elsewhere within 10 minutes. Yet there were none from anyone. Ditto the Bedford train crash and many others.

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1 reply by Miri AF
Peter Faulder's avatar
Peter Faulder
1d

Thanks again Miri, I always value your take on things

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