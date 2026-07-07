‘Everything is a publicity stunt for Reform‘ was the title of one of my September 2025 articles, in which I referred to the fact that a large number of high-profile news items at the current time are, effectively, nothing more than confected publicity stunts for Reform, the UK political party tipped to win the next General Election.

I’ve covered at length the link between the Lucy Connolly state psyop, and Reform (Connolly being the guest of honour at Reform’s last party conference), and have also outlined how the threat of Digital ID (DiD) is being amplified and exaggerated in order to galvanise support for the anti-DiD Reform.

In September 2025, I wrote:

“[W]hen Starmer is finally ousted from power and a snap General Election is called (which will happen in 2026, according to eerily accurate predictive programming vehicle, Years and Years), the promoted, amplified “truthers” will all say:

“Look, I don’t like him any more than you do, but we have to vote for Farage to keep out digital ID! Nothing else matters, life as we know it will be over for good if this evil scheme comes in, so we must put our differences aside and all unite behind Nigel!”

That has become an even more likely eventuality since Starmer has now been ousted from power to be replaced by Andy Burnham, and it has been circulating recently that “Andy Burnham is quietly preparing to enforce strict new VPN restrictions to stop teenagers bypassing his under-16 social media ban... To enforce this, the state will be forced to ban, monitor, or require a mandatory Digital ID check for every single VPN user in the United Kingdom. They are literally building a state-controlled internet firewall, copying the exact digital prison models used by China and North Korea.”.

This, of course, creates a golden opportunity for Farage to ride in as the saviour, promising that, if he is Prime Minister, he will protect our rights to internet privacy, and such a promise will enormously inflate his electoral chances, for obvious reasons.

As of today, Farage has just staged yet another contrived publicity stunt to further promote Reform and boost his electoral chances - as well as making a snap General Election (GE) even more likely - by announcing that he intends to stand down as Clacton MP, in order to trigger a by-election, in which he will re-stand.

(Note the two Union Jacks behind him, not just one, as he makes this statement denoting a “double-cross” - wink, wink, nudge, nudge, etc.)

A sane person might be tempted to think, “eh? He’s standing down in order to re-stand? Isn’t that a bit risky?”

The point is that it isn’t.

Farage won by an enormous margin in the last GE, taking nearly half of all votes, and beating his closest rival (the Conservative candidate) by more than 8,000 votes. Meanwhile, the Liberal Democrat and Green candidates did so badly, they didn’t even get their deposits back.

Farage is untouchable in Clacton, and he knows it. Hence, the purpose of calling a by-election is to draw huge national (and likely international) attention to the fact that he is so popular, that he can resign and re-stand and still win his seat back (potentially with an even more staggering majority than before), because that is just how much the people love him.

He is cleverly framing this as a contest of “the people versus the establishment“, playing on the idea he has relentlessly exploited, that he, the privately educated, multi-millionaire, ex-financier, is anti-establishment, and that “they” are threatened by him.

Needless to say, this is all - as Heritage party leader, David Kurten, put it - “clown show theatre”.

It’s Punch ‘n’ Judy politics (all high-level, high-profile politics is). A staged show-fight between Farage and his club buddies to propel him to even more popularity and power, so he can win the next GE, which is the desired result for “them”, for reasons I’ve explored before.

In this latest stunt, the top PR gurus behind Farage have very cleverly underlined his credentials as a protective family man, by promoting the idea that his daughter’s privacy has been threatened by the evil establishment, and that this is the last straw for man of the people, Nige:

“I will not tolerate intimidation of my family,” he fumed.

The idea that he’s risking it all by triggering a by-election out of protective paternal ire will play very well with voters, and help to ensure his roaring success.

So will his comments - especially for conservative Clacton - about the importance of competence in business, and the ability to create wealth and employment.

If Farage therefore comfortably wins this election, and it’s highly likely he will, it will put even more pressure on Labour to call a General Election and put Andy Burnham formally to the test.

Burnham has already been busy making himself unpopular, as discussed earlier, and there is plenty of fear mongering about all the terrible things he would do as Prime Minister, so I believe he would have no chance against Farage. This would be especially so if there were a few convenient and high-profile “Muslim terror attacks”, or other examples of immigrant crime, in the run-up to the election.

The whole thing is a confected soap opera, replete with plenty of plot twists and edge-of-your-seat moments - Farage intentionally teased audiences with strong hints he was going to step down from public life entirely... before clarifying he was actually going to do the exact opposite. It’s to keep us hooked on the action - and to manufacture our consent for the impending Reform government.

The establishment knows that faith and trust in it is at an all-time low following the covid fiasco, so, in order to re-engage apathetic and distrustful voters, and gain their consent for the next desired administration (Reform), that administration has to be styled as “anti-establishment”. It’s the same playbook as Donald Trump, so we can expect the same onslaught of staged fakery to surround Farage as we saw with Trump, as we get closer and closer to the elections (Clacton and then the GE).

David Kurten called it clown show theatre, and Plato made a similar pronouncement, roughly 2,500 years ago.

In his Allegory of the Cave, Plato illustrated how human perception is often limited to mere illusions - puppets and shadows on the cave walls - and that true knowledge and wisdom requires questioning what we perceive as reality, and accepting that it is, in many cases, not real, but just a manipulated show.

To see the truth, he advised, we must unshackle ourselves from the chains keeping us trapped in the cave, disengage from the distracting theatre, and go outside into the real world.