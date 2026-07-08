Miri’s Massive Missives

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Leo Biddle's avatar
Leo Biddle
2h

I was just looking into Boaty McBinface and thinking "I should probably share this with you guys" as he was all over my feed. Then a notification comes through, and you were already published and far better researched! [ninja emoji]

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1 reply by Miri AF
Kevin Molloy's avatar
Kevin Molloy
3h

this illuminating article from the Asset shows very helpfully the effect they want to bring about. It backs up your stance Miri that we are being led up the garden path. And who knew we had a benefits bill of £333bn.

https://www.telegraph.co.uk/news/2026/07/08/britain-needs-farage/

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