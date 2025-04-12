Okay, okay, now before you all call for my mass stoning, please let me make clear I am emphatically anti-vaccine in any and all cases. The very concept of vaccination itself is fatally flawed - fatally being the operative word - and I do not believe there is, or can be, such a thing as either a 'safe' or 'effective' vaccine. I fully explored that position in this article.

Nevertheless, just because all vaccines are dangerous and unnecessary, doesn't mean every specific danger that's been highlighted to us about every specific vaccine - especially when that highlighting's been carried out by big-name celebrities - is accurate.

What if there's been a long-game plot (and we know the ruling classes just love their long games) to bait us with a red herring, to make us appear foolish and irrational when we fall for it, when the real culprit has been something different all along?

Allow me to outline a possible scenario...

As the vaccine schedule dramatically intensified in the 1990s, many parents started to notice negative changes in their children's health and behaviour, following "routine" vaccinations.

Most significantly, parents saw dramatic changes after their babies' 12-month vaccination appointment - which is when they typically receive their first dose of the MMR.

However, babies don't just receive the MMR at 12 months: they also receive several other vaccines.

Equally, when the MMR "booster" is given, it is rarely given alone. Currently, it is administered alongside the 4-in-1 DTaP - an injection alleged to protect against diphtheria, tetanus, polio and pertussis, a combination long-since known to be particularly dangerous, see 'DTaP scream'.

The MMR was only introduced in 1988, whilst other vaccines had been around longer, and so parents began to understandably suspect this new injection was responsible for their children's sudden deterioration in health.

Famously, they sought out the help of young gastroenterologist, Dr Andrew Wakefield, after noticing their children, who had been diagnosed with autism, appeared to be experiencing severe bowel problems.

Wakefield and his team investigated the children, and alleged to find novel bowel problems, including the "vaccine strain of the MMR measles virus", in the guts of these autistic children. They published a paper on their findings titled: "Ileal-lymphoid-nodular hyperplasia, non-specific colitis, and pervasive developmental disorder in children".

Consequently, identifying the MMR vaccine as possibly being involved in the aetiology of autism, Wakefield advised anxious parents to opt for the single measles vaccine instead, which he felt was lower risk than the MMR.

An enormous media firestorm subsequently erupted, ultimately resulting in Wakefield being branded a fraud, and struck off the UK medical register. This caused huge controversy, as Wakefield's supporters continued to passionately defend him, and insist he was right about the MMR prompting autism in their children

Since that time, Wakefield has relocated to the USA, where he continues to be a celebrated hero in the anti-vaccine community. He no longer practises as a doctor, but is now a filmmaker, having been involved in the production of several films relating to the dangers of vaccination, including 'Vaxxed: From Cover-up to Catastrophe' and 'Infertility: A Diabolical Agenda', the latter of which he produced in conjunction with Robert F. Kennedy Jr.

RFK Jr., meanwhile, is fast losing his heroic halo in the anti-vax community, having repeatedly declared his support for the MMR vaccine.

Isn't that the same vaccine his friend and colleague Andy Wakefield says causes autism? Why on earth would he promote that?

It is pertinent to note, and as I have written about before, that, for many years, RFK has been very focused on the adjuvant component of vaccination, first thimerosal, a mercury derivative, and more recently, aluminium, which is added to several vaccines, including the DTaP, which is typically administered at the same time as the MMR booster.

Other aluminium-containing vaccines include the pneumococcal conjugate vaccine, which is given at the same time as the first dose of the MMR.

Is it possible, then, that the MMR/autism controversy has been cynically stirred up by the establishment on purpose, to provoke the "anti-vax" community into blaming a - relatively - innocent injection, when in fact it has been other injections causing the problem all along?

The global establishment certainly went all out to make the MMR controversy as maximally visible as possible, not only subjecting Wakefield to a highly public vilification, resulting in acres of news coverage - there was no parent in the late 1990s who didn't know Wakefield's name - but they even made a film about him.

'Hear The Silence' was a 2003 British film starring Juliet Stevenson CBE as the worried mother of an autistic child, who believes the MMR caused her child's condition, and Hugh Bonneville - of Downton Abbey fame - as Dr Andrew Wakefield, who is presented as a hero in the film, battling the evil establishment and their devious cover-up.

So, if the evil establishment really was trying to enact a grand cover-up and maliciously malign the hero Wakefield, why on earth did they make a film with top celebrities so explicitly revealing said cover-up?

As I've pointed out on many occasions regarding the Madeleine McCann fiasco, when the establishment wants to cover things up, they do actually cover them up - subdue them, hide them, repress them - not make their subjects into international media celebrities, as has happened to Madeleine McCann.

And Andrew Wakefield.

He's good-looking, isn't he, Dr Wakefield? Getting on a bit now, but really rather dashing as a younger man, when at the height of his fame. Film-star good looks, one might say (and he is, indeed, now professionally involved in the film industry), which perhaps helped to attract the attentions of supermodel, Elle Macpherson, with whom Wakefield enjoyed a relationship shortly after leaving his wife in 2018.

Elle Macpherson is not only an international celebrity thanks to her career as a model, but she also had a recurring role in the sitcom, Friends, one of the most powerful and insidious social engineering vehicles ever produced.

The purpose of Friends, as is the purpose of all sitcoms and soap operas, is to elicit and normalise social change, by modelling certain behaviours for the audience to mimic. Friends set to normalise the idea of unstable lives for young (and not so young) adults, by depicting its six main stars as hopelessly inadequate either professionally or personally or both.

'Rachel' leaves her husband at the altar and gets a dead-end job as a waitress. 'Monica' has a series of failed romances and menial jobs. 'Chandler' is perennially single and has a job he hates. And so on and so forth.

The purpose of Friends was to convince the young audience that living like this was normal and acceptable, even glamorous and aspirational. If one is in any doubt about this, just listen to the theme tune...

The Elle Macpherson character continues this theme, by moving in with 'Joey' as his roommate, unable to afford her own place, and is - like all the other characters - single.

So, Macpherson has unquestioningly been instrumental in social engineering and manipulation of the masses.

Is it possible her ex-boyfriend, Andy Wakefield, has too?

I really don't know: I'm just drawing up possible scenarios and looking at the available evidence, which includes the fact that Wakefield is very famous and rubs shoulders with top celebrities, including Donald Trump. And regular readers will know what I always say about the high-profile and well-known ("if you know their name, they're in the game").

So, let's follow my hypothesis through to its logical conclusion...

As I said, Wakefield's friend and colleague - and new US Health Secretary - Robert F. Kennedy Jr., has spent a lot of time focussing on the harm adjuvants in vaccines can do, whilst repeatedly endorsing the MMR vaccine - which does not contain an adjuvant.

Mr. Kennedy is a long-term supporter of the scientist, Professor Chris Exley, who is an expert in aluminium toxicology.

Professor Exley worked at the University of Keele (the same UK campus upon which your author grew up) for over 30 years, researching the harms aluminium exposure causes to human health.

When he began researching the aluminium adjuvants in vaccines, he came to the attention of Robert F. Kennedy Jr., keen to support his work (this support was rejected by Keele University, and ultimately culminated in Chris Exley losing his job).

In 2017, Exley and his team published a paper called 'Aluminium in brain tissue in autism', which - as Exley wrote in an article for medical blog, The Hippocratic Post:

"showed that individuals who died with an Autism Spectrum Disorder (ASD) had very high levels of aluminium in their brain tissue."

In another article for the same publication, Exley said:

"The research offers the hypothesis that the recruitment of pro-inflammatory cells from the body to the brain is more potent in individuals with autism. Herein lies the possible problem of vaccines that include aluminium adjuvants."

In other words, people with autism have very high levels of aluminium in their brains, and that aluminium could very well have come from the aluminium adjuvants in vaccines - this exposure representing the most acute exposure to aluminium most of us have.

That would be a clear and straightforward explanation for how and why vaccines cause autism, whereas the hypothesis for the MMR causing it was never quite so clear cut.

Currently, Robert F. Kennedy Jr., - as well as endorsing the MMR - has made the extraordinary claim that he will be able to declare the true cause of autism "by September".

Is he gearing up to tell us it was the aluminium adjuvants all along, and the MMR never played any role?

If he were to deliver this pronouncement, it would have some very grave ramifications for the "anti-vax" community, many of whom have maintained - some for over thirty years - that the MMR is the "smoking gun" in the autism epidemic, and that there has been a mammoth establishment cover-up to conceal this fact.

But like I said, real "cover-ups" are actually covered up. Obscured from view. Hidden.

Yet everyone knows about the MMR controversy. Everyone knows there was a British doctor who said in the '90s that the MMR caused autism, causing mass panic as a result.

"The experts" said he was wrong and a fraud, whilst the anti-vax community insisted he was right and a hero.

So what if, in this instance, "the experts" were actually right?

What if the MMR doesn't cause autism, and it never did? What if, while we were all focused on that injection, bringing lots of attention to it through high-profile press and film, and encouraging parents to avoid this particular vaccine especially, the carnage quietly continued in the background, because it was the aluminium adjuvants all along?

You can see how that would make the anti-vaccine community look.

Like they can't evaluate evidence properly; like they fall for sensationalism and slick performers over facts; all the things the establishment has always said about them.

It would, of course, also cement Bobby Kennedy's credentials as a hero - that he was able to cut through all the "noise" and fake news about vaccines and autism, and finally find the real link.

It's not vaccines themselves, Kennedy might insist, but the aluminium in them, which we should never have been using in the first place.

All we need to do is remove the aluminium, and replace it with a safe new technology like mRNA, and the vaccines will be fine. The MMR? Not a problem, as it doesn't use aluminium. It's been unfairly scapegoated, because it gets given at the same time as aluminium-containing vaccines, but actually, it's been innocent all along.

I really do hope I'm wrong in proposing this possible scenario (as a writer, I do admittedly have quite the active imagination), but it's possible that I'm right and that this is where RFK's going with the current apparent "exonerating" of the MMR, whilst highlighting the dangers of aluminium adjuvants...

Remember that RFK has always been emphatically clear that he is "not anti-vaccine" but merely "wants safe vaccines". This could credibly be the mechanism by which he claims we're going to get them, and that the MMR - whilst no doubt responsible for all sorts of other health problems - has never actually played an active role in causing autism.

So I think at this point, we do really have to ask ourselves: was "the MMR causes autism" chapter a psyop all along?

(The picture accompanying this article features my wonderful departed cat, Tiger, helping to spread the word back in 2016 when 'Vaxxed' came out. I wasn't getting a lot of engagement with my posts at the time, so I thought the combination of a cat and alcohol might help enhance interaction... It did! But if Tiger and I have been inadvertently roped in to promoting a psyop, then I would really like to know... and would definitely be needing that wine...)