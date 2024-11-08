Whether one was ecstatically cheering on the Trump victory this week, or cynically shaking one's head that people had once again mistaken Masonic political theatre for reality, we could at least coalesce on one unifying point: the reactions of the liberal left were pretty funny.

From "white dudes for Harris" ripping their shirts off in rage (NSFW warning, only because you might spit your coffee all over the computer), to millions of liberal women committing to long-term celibacy (failing to grasp that this is kind of a plus for the conservative side, for rather obvious reproductive reasons), there have certainly been plenty of popcorn-worthy moments.

However, we must as always be vigilant, and ask, why is the media (mainstream and alternative alike) giving these "liberal meltdowns" so much attention?

It's not to mock them, and to show how hysterical, irrational, and foolish they are.

I know it looks like that right now, but trust me, it's not.

It's because, ultimately, these people are going to be vindicated.

Not by Trump, though...

As social commentator, RFH (Rad-Fem Hitler!) says on Twitter:

"I don’t think Trump is going to do anything crazy in regard to abortion, contraception, divorce, etc. That’s not his brand, that’s not the kind of conservative he’s ever been, and he knows it’s deeply unpopular. I believe the plan is to focus on economy, immigration, health, and foreign policy so that he can become a well liked administration and then get JD in office in 2028 which is when all of this Heritage Foundation trad psychosis will begin... All the liberal women freaking out aren't really wrong, they're just early."

I agree with RFH almost entirely: in the first instance, that Trump isn't really a conservative. Just look at his own biographical history, both personal and professional: the man is a straight-down-the-line, prototypical, '80s New York liberal (and obviously, the liberals of the 1980s were actually quite liberal, unlike the liberals of today).

Opposition to transgenderism, for example, would in the '80s have been considered a liberal position - that trying to transgender gay people, especially young people, is a form of conversion therapy (it is) and should be banned (it should).

So Trump is basically just an old-fashioned liberal. He's far from the arch-Conservative villain the liberal left is depicting him as, and I agree with RFH that there's nothing to suggest he's suddenly going to mutate into some theocratic dictator stripping women of reproductive and political rights. Trump ultimately is a comic actor (that star turn in McDonald's!) and it just wouldn't play well with his typecasting.

JD Vance, however... (for newer readers, please read my more comprehensive piece on Vance here).

It's no secret or conspiracy theory that Vance is being set up to take over the reins from Trump, and the Trump sons have already declared he's going to be the next US President.

The only detail I would quibble with RFH over, then, is how soon this presidency will happen.

RFH predicts Trump will run a pretty successful, fairly moderate administration for four years to gain people's approval.

I disagree, because it appears obvious to me that as soon as Trump starts doing things, given they inevitably won't be the things he said he was going to do, his approval ratings will start to plummet, his base will start to turn on him, and it's already begun...

Trump has appointed Susie Wiles as Chief of Staff in the White House.

Susie Wiles is a top Pfizer lobbyist who also has financial ties to the Gilead Sciences, manufacturer of Remdesivir.

A seasoned lobbyist since the '80s, she's been co-chair of lobbying firm Mercury Public Affairs since February 2022. As covered by Wholistic News, Mercury’s clientele includes Pfizer, Gavi, and the Vaccine Alliance, which spearheaded vaccine funding and distribution efforts during "Covid".

"Oh no, not again!" Said a mournful MAGA supporter on Twitter. "You'd think RFK would advise Trump not to pick her!"

I could almost hear the sorrowful chorus of silent head shakes that followed...

Obviously Trump is a fraud, obviously this is all a show, this was proved beyond any reasonable doubt last time he was in office, and it's on course to be proved all over again, but...

As I said, the ruling classes don't want Trump's approval ratings to completely tank as he reveals himself further and further, because if that happens, there's no chance of a Vance victory in 2028. Indeed, I doubt there's much of a chance of one anyway, as Vance simply isn't popular. People find him creepy and weird, he's not the natural entertainer Trump is, and he lacks the political acumen and experience of a plausible presidential candidate (he also lacks it for a plausible VP, which is why it's both very suspicious and very revealing that he was picked).

So how, therefore, are the cabal going to get their boy JD into the Oval Office with a significant term so he can actually get things done, given the chances of him ever being elected President are so slim?

Well, it's obvious, isn't it: kill off Trump in a staged "assassination" early on into his presidency (maybe even before the inauguration in January - around Christmastime would really amplify his political messiah credentials!), and install JD.

This has the effect of preserving Trump's reputation of the perfect presidential saviour hero in his supporters' minds ("he WOULD have drained the swamp this time, he just got killed before he got the chance! He was just playing 5D chess when he installed Susie Wiles..."), and setting Vance up as the arch-villain that everyone can get behind and hate.

The Trump supporters will hate him, because he's not Trump and will be far more autocratic and harsh than Trump would have been.

And the Trump opposers will hate him, because a Vance government would actually ratify their concerns, by bringing in everything they're currently screaming about with Trump.

As RFH astutely says, the screamers are "not really wrong, just early".

I explained in a previous article what the ruling classes want JD Vance to do, and why. Vance is perfect for the role, as he is the ultimate ruthless political chameleon who has no defining principles other than the pursuit of maximal wealth and power at all costs.

So if they want this former liberal atheist to play the part of "ultra-religious conservative uber-villain", he'll be only too happy to.

His purpose is, in the long-term, to legitimise the current hysterical fits being thrown by the liberal left by manifesting what it is they're afraid of: A Handmaid's-Tale style oppressive religious caliphate.

(It's not a coincidence the pharmaceutical manufacturer Susie Wiles has links to is called 'Gilead'.)

It's also most revealing that all these liberal American celebrities are vowing to leave America.

They're claiming it's because Trump got in, but that's quite plainly not why, since if this was the reason, they would have left during his last administration.

The Trump thing is a convenient cover, and the real reason they're leaving is because they know something big is coming (the JD Vance theocratic dictatorship?) and don't want to be there when it does.

Do they have intel that warns them it will be very hard to exit the country once this happens, just as it became so difficult for residents to escape the Republic of Gilead?

If they are true to their word and do start leaving in their hordes, then it's obvious something is really up.

(A slight silver lining for us in the UK if they all come here - despite the fact we will have to endure them all being here - is that it suggests things might not be set to be quite as destabilised over here.)

It is of note that at nearly 80, Trump is the oldest president ever to be elected to office.

At only 40, were Vance to take over, he would be the youngest.

Already, the press is hinting that Trump's advanced age means that he will lack sufficient "energy" to have full control over his own presidency, and that Vance is likely to have "outsize influence" - and they're making it very clear what shape that influence will take.

As Slate puts it:

"It’s true that Thiel and others in Vance’s right-wing intellectual community have some pretty radical long-term goals—basically, they’d like the U.S. to become a society of fecund, traditionalist blue-collar families ruled benevolently by monarchlike techno gods..."

(One of said "techno-gods" being Mr. Brain Chip himself, Elon Musk, who describes himself as 'Dark MAGA'. Bearing in mind Musk famously dressed up as the Devil for a recent Halloween, you may wish to visit Google Translate and find out what maga means in Latin... They always tell us!)

In accurately assessing how events will unfold, we cannot overstate the importance of predictive programming.

I was able to predict "Covid" to a fairly high degree of accuracy nearly a year before it happened, not because I possess any particular psychic abilities or a hotline to MI5 (those feckers never answer the phone), but because I watched the big-budget, star-studded Hollywood movie, 'Contagion'.

It was patently obvious to me that this film was being used to prep the mass mind for a (fake) plague to scare them all into taking a eugenic vaccine, and that's what I wrote at the time. (A friend of mine who was still at school in 2011 when Contagion came out told me his entire year was shown the film in Geography class, presented to prime them for this "inevitable scenario").

In 2021, after Covid had made its world stage debut, the then-UK Health Secretary, Matt Hancock, even confirmed the UK had based its response to the "pandemic" on the film.

So this confirms that predictive programming is a very real thing, and whenever we have a televisual production that is very high-profile with lots of stars and everyone is talking about it, then we can be sure it's there for a far more significant reason than simple entertainment.

The Handmaid's Tale has been made into such a cultural focal point and talking point for a reason.

What is the basic storyline of the Handmaid's Tale?

Modern-day liberal America is infiltrated by a cadre of what first appear to be attractive young conservative influencers. They tour US colleges appealing to the youth to reject destructive liberal extremes, and to embrace sensible, moderate traditionalism instead.

They reject any idea they are in favour of oppressing women (one of their most high-profile activists is author Serena Joy, supported by husband Fred as she tours colleges promoting her book).

However, when this conservative faction seizes power, the cool and moderate façade instantly drops and they mutate into the worst kind of repressive authoritarians, banning women from the workplace and enforcing harsh religious dogmas on all.

Tellingly, the central theme in the Handmaid's Tale is that there has been a sudden and inexplicable explosion in infertility.

Just as is now happening.

We also now see poor and vulnerable women being used as de facto "Handmaids" by the rich as the surrogacy industry becomes more and more prominent.

So, the stage is set...

The cultural conditions have been met for the predictive programming depicted in the Handmaid's Tale to be manifested into reality, the purpose of this being to ratify all these "crazy liberals" throwing tantrums and howling about now living in Gilead.

They're going to be proven right...

That's why the media is giving them so much attention...

Not by Trump, though.

But by the far younger, more energetic, and vital JD Vance.

It's simply a question of (as "Rad Fem Hitler" and I quibbled over) - when?

(And for a fuller explanation of why this is JD's role, please see here.)