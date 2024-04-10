Jessica Hockett (PhD, University of Virginia) is an independent researcher focused on COVID events in early 2020, with an emphasis on the New York City death spike. Since the WHO pandemic declaration in March 2020, Jessica has used her investigative skills to push against government mandates, censorship, and false claims about COVID-19.

Other COVID-Era advocacy Jessica is proud of includes planning and speaking at local anti-mandate events, pushing for open schools, fighting forced/compelled masking of children and adults, uncovering the University of Illinois’ false claims to an FDA EUA, detecting the CDC’s flawed reporting of COVID-19 deaths among children, and testifying as a data analyst in a vaccine mandate arbitration case.

In this wide-ranging chat, Jessica and I discuss her activism and advocacy; why the world’s governments staged a pandemic, and if they’ve been successful in their aims; how the narrative is controlled (both in mainstream and alternative media), and what the future might hold.

You can find Jessica on Twitter at @Wood_House76

And here on Substack at

I really enjoyed this chat and hope you will too!

