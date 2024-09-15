A very overdue exchange (which is entirely my fault and not theirs!) between me and the indomitable Dom and Chris of the Sheep Farm.

We had a thoroughly enjoyable and wide-ranging chat, covering the full gamut of the conspiracy compendium, including whether we should or should nor refer to ourselves as “conspiracy theorists”.

Well, as Dave Collum said…

“I am a conspiracy theorist. I believe that men and women of wealth and power, conspire. If you don’t think so, you are what is called “an idiot”.

The Sheep Farm sibs are as far from idiots as can be (although they are self-confessed Masonic MI5 shills - but aren’t we all?!).

Hope you enjoy this as much as I did (link below).

Dom & Chris chat with Miri AF