I was delighted to return to the Delingpod last week to chat with James about a wide variety of conspiratorial themes, including false flags, false idols, and that one big conspiracy theory that (for a change) neither of us believes in…
I hope you enjoy it, and suspect you may particularly appreciate James’ very unique approach to encouraging me to revive my lapsed Christian faith…
(And if you don’t already subscribe to James’ sublime Substack, then please do!)
Miri’s Massive Missives is a reader-supported publication. To receive new posts and support my work, consider becoming a free or paid subscriber.
This is the (slightly edited) comment I made under this podcast on Locals:
I loved this interview, as James and Miri interact very well together. Her theories seem to me very convincing and I will not be surprised if she proves to be correct on virtually everything. However, I have one query with regard to Trump's potential/probable assassination: how will they hide/disappear him, where will he go and how will they shut him up?! He is quite a memorable figure, as well as being actually quite tall!
With regard to Iran, Miri will know (from comments I have made under her articles) that I don't altogether agree with her views. I listen to Vanessa Beeley, who is very knowledgeable about this whole area of the Middle East and has (if my memory is serving me correctly) travelled there and knows people who do. She says (and I really hope I'm not totally muddling this up with somewhere else, but I'm pretty sure I'm not) that the idea of Iran being so tough on dress etc and the people being so unhappy is a Western construct put about to cause division and make them seem like the baddies in any future conflict. (Added by me now: On the other hand I know that they persecute Christians.)
One other query is to do with the role of Russia in a possible war: isn't Russia largely either Orthodox (ie Christian) or atheist (but when we visited Russia in 2014 and 2017 we found the churches pretty crowded)? Putin has restored the Orthodox church to prominence within Russia, restored their landholdings (confiscated by the Reds), etc. In addition, he has been upholding Christian ethics within Russia. How will this fit with them being allied to China (atheist) and Iran (Muslim) in any potential war?
Very entertaining discussion thanks Miri. I love the way James tries to give you assignments 😄
I’ve only recently looked into the Tartarians, it’s a fascinating subject.
It was great to hear that you received lots of appreciation from the public at the Alistair Williams gig, it’s very well deserved 👍🏻