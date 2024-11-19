I was delighted to return to the Delingpod last week to chat with James about a wide variety of conspiratorial themes, including false flags, false idols, and that one big conspiracy theory that (for a change) neither of us believes in…

I hope you enjoy it, and suspect you may particularly appreciate James’ very unique approach to encouraging me to revive my lapsed Christian faith…

Watch on Rumble Now

(And if you don’t already subscribe to James’ sublime Substack, then please do!)