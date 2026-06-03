Henry Nowak: The Truth...
… Being blocked by this platform?
My article on the subject has not been delivered to recipients, and I am being told there is a “network error” preventing my editing it.
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Thank you!
UPDATE: Substack has now sent my article out, over an hour after I initially published it, a lag that has never happened before. Make of that what you will…
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Interesting that they chose a Sikh as the perpetrator. Traditionally Sikhs have supported British nationalism and have integrated very well. I have seen them on nationalist web sites and forums over the years and already there are voices from the Sikh community disowning the manufactured character Vickrum Digwa.
Add the injustice of the two Rochdale Moslem brothers, now free from the airport assault charge, into the mix for good measure.