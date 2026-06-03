… Being blocked by this platform?

My article on the subject has not been delivered to recipients, and I am being told there is a “network error” preventing my editing it.

To read the article, please click here to read it on this platform or here to read it at my website.

Thank you!

UPDATE: Substack has now sent my article out, over an hour after I initially published it, a lag that has never happened before. Make of that what you will…