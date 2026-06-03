Miri’s Massive Missives

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Steev's avatar
Steev
4h

Interesting that they chose a Sikh as the perpetrator. Traditionally Sikhs have supported British nationalism and have integrated very well. I have seen them on nationalist web sites and forums over the years and already there are voices from the Sikh community disowning the manufactured character Vickrum Digwa.

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kevin's avatar
kevin
5h

Add the injustice of the two Rochdale Moslem brothers, now free from the airport assault charge, into the mix for good measure.

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