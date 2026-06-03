In that it’s another fake psyop, but aimed at “the right” rather than “the left” this time.

On May the 4th of this year - Star Wars date! - I wrote an article exploring the latest machinations of online controlled opposition narrative-steerers, and I said this:

“I’m writing about them today because their malevolence and manipulations have recently stepped up a gear. They have been particularly abusive and intolerant of different views these last few days (even publicly disseminating “warnings” to those who cross or challenge them, whilst simultaneously calling those people “nuts” and “irrelevant”).

This leads me to believe there is a very big, very significant, and very, very fake operation coming up, that they desperately need the dissident right / “conspiracy” class to believe in. They are already setting the stage to frame sceptics of this upcoming op as lunatics, nobodies, c***s, etc., and using threatening language to get them to back down, so this suggests the significance of what they are soon to push is extremely high.

The fact is that social media (particularly Twitter) is to dissidents and conspiracists what the mainstream media is to “normies” - a very powerful propagandist tool which shapes and controls their views. So, just as the establishment controls the normie view through the MSM, and what (and who) it uses MSM vehicles to promote, so too the same establishment attempts to manage and manipulate the dissident class through alternative and social media.“

If you consume social media, especially Twitter, you will know that yesterday, it absolutely ignited with the story of Henry Nowak, an 18-year-old British-Polish university student, who, in December last year, was reportedly stabbed to death by a young Sikh man, whilst walking home from the pub.

The official story goes that, when the police arrived on the scene (having apparently been called by neighbours, despite there being no eyewitnesses to the attack), they treated Henry as if he were the antagonist - a racist - and, rather than tending to his stab wounds, handcuffed him as he lay dying.

Henry uttered the iconic phrase, as first immortalised by America’s George Floyd, that:

“I can’t breathe“.

Then, reportedly, he died.

Horrendously horrific, terribly tragic, and the pitch-perfect rage-bait to send the terminally online right into a state of complete incandescent apoplexy.

And, just in case you were in any doubt about whether you should be experiencing said state of ultra-inflamed enragement, Elon Musk put out a Tweet drawing attention to the situation, with a one word instruction:

“RAGE.”

Elon Musk, owner of Twitter, has over 240 million followers - more than three times the entire population of the UK - and his Tweet was viewed over 20 million times.

For context, this makes Elon Musk significantly more visible than - and therefore significantly more influential than - even a top-tier mainstream newspaper, with the UK’s Daily Mail averaging only around 100,000 views per premium news headline.

Social media in general, and Twitter in particular, is hugely influential when it comes to shaping global news narratives, and that is why it is so important for the ruling classes to control the narrative on Twitter via their stable of indentured assets who amplify and reinforce the desired narrative - and savage any sceptics.

Of course, that is exactly what is going on right now with the Henry Nowak operation, and it follows the exact same playbook as all the other ops, whereby it blows up in a very rapid and coordinated way, is promoted by high-profile mainstream voices like Elon Musk and Nigel Farage (who, like Musk, is also demanding ‘rage’), and is headline news everywhere.

One of my ‘razors’ is, “if it’s headline news, it’s a ruse“, simply meaning that the establishment does not give huge, sensationalist, international press attention to any situation they are not in complete control of, and they can only be sure they are in complete control of it if they staged it in the first place and own all the central performers.

If they didn’t, and they don’t, then there’s simply too much margin for error. There’s too significant a possibility the survivors will go off-script and say the wrong thing, or simply refuse to play ball at all - after all, who could blame a family in such a situation who refused to speak to the press in any capacity and simply wanted to deal with their grief privately?

Hence, a major tell for an op is that the families are always happy to speak to the world’s press, and always do so in a very composed and coherent way. One could not rely on real families, dealing with real grief, to always do that. Far from it.

So, for high-profile, high-stakes operations, which are meant to manipulate and sway millions of people, the rulers don’t take those kind of chances. They don’t just “opportunistically exploit real events” as some claim: they stage them from the start. Why wouldn’t they? How else could they ensure exactly the right event, at exactly the right time, would occur?

There’s also plenty of the signature tells that the Henry Nowak situation is fake, including the alleged screenshot from the bodycam footage, supposedly showing a dying Henry’s hand in cuffs. To the right, there is a gloved hand, formed in a claw, which apparently belongs to a policewoman - yet long, fake nails can clearly be seen under the gloves, whereas, to quote an official police resource:

“Police officers are generally prohibited from wearing false nails (acrylics) or extensions while on operational duty. Grooming policies mandate that nails must be kept neatly trimmed, clean, and free of attachments to prevent injury, infection risk, and to ensure you can safely perform duties like using physical restraint or tactical gear.”

In short, a policewoman on active duty would not wear fake nails or keep her nails long. An actress playing a policewoman in a staged crisis op might, though.

We also have what appear to be hastily created online profiles of Henry’s family, including a profile where Henry is pictured as a young child doing the baphomet sign.

We can also see the usual flourishes of masonic theatre, such as Henry’s father wearing purple outside the courtroom (purple being the colour of deception), and the masonic checkerboard being inserted onto the ruler measuring the alleged “murder weapon”.

Obviously, it’s still very early days with Henry Nowak, and so as with Charlie Kirk, we can expect in the subsequent weeks and months to see more and more detailed and conclusive evidence that this is fake - and the comparison to Kirk is not incidental, as Elon Musk has made abundantly clear, by sharing this meme, directly comparing the Henry Nowak event to the Charlie Kirk “assassination”.

If we know the Charlie Kirk assassination was fake - and we do - then, when such a high-up member of the club as Elon makes this direct comparison, we know he is confirming that Henry Nowak is fake, too.

Of course, with this op as with all of them, as soon as I voiced my suspicions that all was not what it seemed, I had people instantly leaping on me on Twitter telling me they “know the family and this is definitely real”. This happens every time there is a major state operation, which is remarkable really, given that there are over 60 million people in the UK, only around 10k of them follow me, and yet there’s always several of them who “know the family” in any given sensationalist media event. Guess I’m just really well-connected like that.

Of course, I never actually know who these people are, they’re never people I’ve had significant long-term interaction with, yet they will say things like, “I’ve followed you for ages and usually agree with you on everything, but not this time”. So then I will search their profile and find that they have, in fact, never agreed with me on anything: never shared any of my articles or Tweets or even interacted with me before.

But as I said in my May 4th article quoted at the beginning, it’s absolutely vital to the social controllers that they have full-spectrum control over important media narratives as they develop on Twitter, so they can manipulate the right-leaning masses (who no longer trust the MSM but do trust their “friends” on Twitter) as they desire.

George Floyd was staged to manipulate the left, and Henry Nowak is for the right. The primary purpose of this operation is to further rile up the right-wing (in the same way George Floyd riled up the left: that’s why they’ve given the two characters the exact same catchphrase), including the dissident and conspiracy right. There are several purposes to inflaming the right in this way, but a primary one is to further cement Reform’s electoral chances, as - for reasons I have explored before - the social controllers desire a Reform landslide at the next General Election.

Consequently, Nigel Farage has made much of the Henry Nowak event, as have all the predictable bought-and-paid for Reform cheerleaders, such as Allison Pearson (the erudite scribe who once referred to me as a ‘mad cow’) and, but of course, Lucy Connolly.

Farage, Pearson, and Connolly, and all of their coordinated ‘crew’, are all ardently pro-Israel (Pearson is on the board of the British Friends of Israel), and staging attacks on indigenous white Brits by nasty brown invaders is part of the psyop to form a fake alliance between Jews and native Britons, by sculpting the idea that, “wherever you get antisemitism, you get anti-white sentiment as well. See, all these nasty brown races - Muslims, Sikhs, whatever - hate both Jews and Brits. That’s why we’ve got to band together against them.”

Consequently, and right on cue, ‘Reform Friends of Israel‘ officially launched itself on Twitter yesterday, amongst all the Nowak cacophony.

It’s all just more tedious theatre, another politicised pantomime, and - as always, and as their ‘code’ dictates - they tell us this directly, as an astute Tweeter noted.

Henry’s surname is ‘Nowak’. A slang term for murder is ‘whack‘,

Henry No-wak.

Henry No Murder.

They always tell us explicitly, and as ever, it’s up to us to decide whether we believe them - or whether we continue to consent to being part of the deception.