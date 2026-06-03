Miri’s Massive Missives

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Leo Biddle's avatar
Leo Biddle
7h

As superb and speedy as ever. First time I think I haven't received a Substack notification from you also. I'm on my phone but problematic to retweet as well. I also noticed earlier that many of my own posts on Nowak were hidden or deleted on my timeline, along with the Ol Twitter bullet time lag. Yep, they're trying to make it a big one for sure.

See you on the other side of maybe a months abuse, after which most of our abusers will claim they never believed the narrative in the first place 🍻

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3 replies by Miri AF and others
DianaC's avatar
DianaC
6h

I did not receive an email for this post, first time as far as I can tell. I'm a recent subscriber and am not very good at keeping up with all the posts of those I subscribe to. But I do have to make a point of reading yours as soon as they come up, as it would save me much time hand-wringing over the next staged event. I fall for most of them, I admit, always with some sense of strangeness though or foreboding I can't quite describe it. Then I read your common sense take and say, ah. That's it. That's why I was uncomfortable with the story. Thanks for your grounded elucidations.

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