A theme we have explored at this site before is the role in the grand global deception of "Special Agent TV Doctor".

This dubious description refers to those who claim medical credentials, but who, rather than spending much time practicing on patients (or, indeed, any whatsoever in some cases), instead give innumerable media interviews, write high-profile books, and generally ponce about on television telling the rest of us what to do.

They are ostensibly known as "TV doctors" because they are doctors who appear on TV, but I suspect the more accurate and likely meaning of this carefully curated phrase (given other professionals who are interviewed on screen are not generally referred to as "TV council workers" or "TV shop owners") is "not really a doctor, just plays one on TV".

When further exploring this topic, I found that those who go on to be described as "TV doctors" often have shared thematic backgrounds, in that:

They attended top elite institutions renowned for intelligence recruitment There were anomalies or irregularities in their educational trajectory

In the case of "TV doctors" Rachel Clarke and Michael Mosley, both of these characters attended the University of Oxford (prime intelligence recruitment ground), studied PPE (prime intelligence recruitment subject), and only later on in life did they return to university to "do medical degrees", although whether they completed these qualifications in the conventional way remains open to much speculation.

Rachel Clarke, for example, claims to have transferred from University College London (UCL) to Oxford, despite the fact that Oxford does not accept transfer students, nor does it allow medical students from another institution to restart their studies at Oxford.

Did they make an exception for her, or have different practises at the time? It's possible, but it remains ultimately unknown whether Clarke has been dishonest about this particular aspect of her medical training - although she has already been exposed as fabricating at least one aspect of her time at medical school, by, rather ludicrously, claiming to have been "the first medical student to have a baby whilst studying" (in response to this spectacularly unlikely declaration, a retired doctor wrote to the Guardian newspaper to point out that a young woman gave birth whilst studying at his medical school 50 years ago, and "nobody seemed to regard it as exceptional").

Michael Mosley, meanwhile, another Oxford PPE graduate who returned to university to retrain, supposedly completed his arduous seven-year medical training... Only to walk straight out of medical school and into a media job at the BBC, never practising as a doctor a day in his life.

Not incidentally, as well as their shared Oxford PPE background, Clarke and Mosley both studied at UCL.

UCL is known for offering various programmes and initiatives related to intelligence agencies.

In so doing, the university - as it states on its website - "collaborates with numerous public and private sector organisations working in crime reduction, security, and law enforcement. This includes partnerships with intelligence agencies".

So, to sum, what these very high-profile "TV doctors" really are, are intelligence assets, trained up by the alphabet agencies (MI5, MI6, SIS) through certain complicit universities, to perform powerful roles on the world stage in terms of shaping public opinion and behaviour. Note the enormous roles Mosley and Clarke played in propagandising the public during the Covid fiasco.

These characters are, so to speak, "sheep dipped" in the medical schools in order to give them and their remarks about health credence, but they do not complete their training in the way an average medical student would.

The lengthy process of "going to medical school" also provides essential cover for what would otherwise be very suspicious gaps on their CVs whilst they undertake intelligence training.

Elite universities, both here and in the USA, are known to provide this sort of "cover" for spooks in training, and as Democracy Now reports:

"Section 318 of the Intelligence Authorization Act appropriated 4 million dollars to fund a pilot program called the Pat Roberts Intelligence Scholars Program, known as PRISP. The program is named after Kansas Republican Pat Roberts, who is chairman of the Senate Select Committee on Intelligence. The scholarship was created in order to train intelligence operatives and analysts in American universities for careers in the CIA and other agencies."

While the specific US campuses that participate in this programme are kept under wraps, involvement is overwhelmingly likely to be the preserve of the top institutions, such as Harvard, Yale, and Stanford.

It is credibly rumoured that Stanford participated in this covert intelligence training for the future UK Prime Minister, Rishi Sunak.

Sunak supposedly studied an MBA at the institution in 2006, yet none of his professors can remember him.

We heard a similar story regarding Barack Obama and his time at Columbia. No classmates recalled his being there.

Rishi Sunak, not incidentally, shares his alma mater, Stanford, with the newly selected American Surgeon General, Dr Casey Means, who is currently driving the media - mainstream and alternative alike - into a frenzy ("Trump picks conspiracy theorist with no medical licence as Surgeon General", hyperventilates the Independent; "Trump's Surgeon General pick is tearing the MAHA movement apart", squeals Wired).

It is of note to interject here, before we study her more closely, that "Casey" is not Dr Means' real first name, which is Paula. However, she dropped it by deed poll after graduating medical school, in order to go by her middle name, Casey, instead.

She was 27 years old at this time. Doesn't that seem strangely late to change one's name?

I mean, if she disliked her given name so much she wanted to legally abolish it, you'd think she'd have gotten around to it sooner.

Unless, "changing her name by deed poll" might be significant - not of disliking her name - but of inhabiting a new character role, which required a new name for optimal performative effect.

Intelligence assets not infrequently do this. "Jo" Cox, for example, the supposedly "tragically murdered MP," was not really named Jo, or anything that might be shortened to Jo, but Helen. She decided at some point to "go by her middle name" of Joanne instead.

Did she always go by Jo(anne), or did she merely adopt this moniker upon completing her intelligence training, sorry, I mean, upon "graduating from university", like Casey Means did?

And, of course, former UK Prime Minister, "Boris" Johnson, is not really called any such thing. His actual name is Alex, with it being a matter of public record that he developed the "Boris" persona (modelled on a character from the Jeeves and Wooster comic novels) whilst at university.

So this seems to be a well-trodden path for the ambitious young spook: create a new character whilst in intelligence training at university, replete with stage name, to reflect the new role you will be playing on the world stage.

Note that "Boris" Johnson and "Jo" Cox both attended elite universities, Oxford and Cambridge respectively, institutions known to be heavily involved in intelligence recruitment, whilst "Casey" Means (and her brother, Calley) attended Stanford, the same prestigious US institution that appears to have provided cover for Rishi Sunak's intelligence training.

It is of note that Dr Means, like Sunak, and like the other "TV doctors" mentioned in this article, shares the common theme of irregularities in her education.

The official story is that, after medical school, she embarked on a residency in the Department of Otolaryngology-Head and Neck Surgery of Oregon Health and Science University with the aim of becoming a surgeon. Six months before the end of the five year program, however, she dropped out of her surgical residency, having "become disillusioned with healthcare in the United States".

This, to me, sounds about as plausible as Michael Mosley slaving away for seven years to become a doctor (having abandoned a lucrative career in finance to do so), only to decide upon graduation to spend zero time practising as a doctor and to become a media talking head instead.

Guess what explanation Mosley gave for this abrupt and improbable about-face?

That he became disillusioned with the healthcare system.

Just like Casey Means!

Quite the coincidence, eh?

It's entirely clear to me that this alleged "disillusionment" (which somehow doesn't occur to these bright young things until the very last minute of their multiple-year training) is the scripted cover story to disguise the truth: that both Mosley and Means decided to drop out of medicine after spending inordinate amounts of time and money in training, because they were never really training to become doctors at all: they were training to become high-profile change agents for the intelligence agencies, as is becoming increasingly clear with Dr Means.

It's increasingly clear - not just because of her background and its similarities to other spooks - but because it's the only viable explanation as to why she has been picked as Surgeon General, an appointment which, taken at face value, is wildly inappropriate and has enraged pretty much everyone.

The anti-Trump mainstream don't like her, pointing to her lack of suitable qualifications and experience, and in particular, the fact she doesn't have a currently active medical licence, which gives them ample ammunition to dismiss her as a quack.

Meanwhile, many supporters of Trump, Kennedy, and MAHA (an acronym which sounds kind of like the evil laugh villains do in cartoons) don't like her either, seeing her as an establishment asset and fraud, and have denounced her and her brother in the strongest possible terms. Kennedy's former running mate, Nicole Shanahan, has essentially confirmed my conclusions about the Means' real origin story by stating that they come across "like they were bred and raised to be Manchurian assets".

Well, yeah...

That's because, just like all the other high-profile "TV doctors" and "TV politicians" (such as fellow Stanford alumni, Rishi Sunak), the Means siblings are intelligence assets, trained up at elite universities to perform as very powerful social change agents on the world stage.

(Notably, Kennedy claims that the Means siblings first came to his attention when they featured on the podcast of known CIA asset, Tucker Carlson.)

So what "changes" are the Means double-agents here to deliver?

Not ones that focus on the vaccine schedule, that's for sure.

One of the primary criticisms of the Means siblings from the MAHA base is that they are insufficiently critical of vaccines, preferring instead to put all the blame for America's health crises on food (a shift that has also been extremely notable in Kennedy's recent comments. This sudden and obsessive focus on food seems to not just be about diverting attention from vaccines, but, potentially, something else equally sinister, which we will get to later).

Mary Talley Bowden, founder of the anti-coronavirus vaccine group Americans for Health Freedom, said on Twitter:

"The new Surgeon General has never called for the COVID shots to be pulled off the market. That’s why she was picked.

"Kennedy is powerless."

I don't disagree with her, and sounded the alarm before the election regarding the capitulating disappointment Kennedy would turn out to be.

I wouldn't exactly say he's "powerless", though. I'd say he's very powerful indeed, it's simply that many people fell for the carefully choregraphed ruse that he was ever going to use that power to help them.

He never was: it was all a long-game bait and switch strategy, just as it always is with high-level, intelligence-infiltrated politics: a devious ploy to win the trust of the masses to get the desired candidate elected, and then have said candidate betray their base and break their promises as soon as they have power. It's the same script every time.

I've heard all sorts of nonsense to justify Kennedy's various backstabs, betrayals, and volte-faces, not just the inevitable "it's 5D chess bro", but even that he is being blackmailed by child torture films into endorsing vaccines (i.e., evil faceless villains send him grainy films, growling ominously, "say on TV you endorse the MMR or the kid gets it!").

There's so many holes in this ludicrous "defence", it's hard to know where to start, so I'll just try and break it down simply:

If he was being so-blackmailed, and he capitulated to the blackmail by doing what the blackmailers wanted - endorsing vaccines, as he has done - then that shows he's corruptible and susceptible to blackmail, so he would just be so-manipulated again and again. It would make him totally untrustworthy, now and forever. Saving some children from one form of torture by ensuring many more children will endure another, potentially worse and longer lasting form, through vaccines, isn't a good swap. Instead of allowing his Health Secretary to be blackmailed by child snuff films, why doesn't President Trump utilise the fact that he commands the entire US Army, as well as various intelligence agencies and secret services, to seek out the people producing these films and have them killed? I mean, isn't the locating and annihilating of hostile threats sort of... their entire job?

So this whole "Bobby being blackmailed by kiddie snuff films" story is pure fabrication and theatre, but even if it was true (it's not), it would underline the fact he is completely untrustworthy, for the reasons laid out in 1) and 2).

So, fantasy Hollywood blackmail theories aside, the far more likely and plausible scenario is that "Bobby" (such a cutesy, you-can-trust-me name, eh?) is just another prototypical politician who lied to the public to get elected, and now he has power, is showing his true colours and revealing the role he was selected to play all along.

Note that Mr Kennedy has been explicit and unambiguous in his endorsement of Casey Means, harshly condemning those who criticise her, by declaring:

"The absurd attacks on Casey Means reveal just how far off course our healthcare conversations have veered, and how badly entrenched interests--including Big Food and its industry-funded social media gurus--are terrified of change.

Casey has excelled in every endeavor she has undertaken. She was President of her Stanford undergrad class, was a standout at Stanford Medical School, and was a top performer in surgical residency. She had the courage to leave traditional medicine because she realized her patients weren’t getting better.

The attacks that Casey is unqualified because she left the medical system completely miss the point of what we are trying to accomplish with MAHA. Casey is the perfect choice for Surgeon General precisely because she left the traditional medical system--not in spite of it.

Her leadership has inspired many doctors to reform the system and forge a new path away from sick care, which fills corporate coffers, and toward health care, which enriches all of us.

After leaving traditional medicine, Casey started a company and wrote a New York Times best-selling book that empowered patients and helped launch the MAHA movement. This ability of Casey’s to inspire Americans to rethink our healthcare system is also an existential threat to the status quo interests, which profit from sickness.

The goal of MAHA is to reform the largest and most powerful industry in the United States. I have little doubt that these companies and their conflicted media outlets will continue to pay bloggers and other social media influencers to weaponize innuendo to slander and vilify Casey, the same way they try to defame me and President Trump.

But it will not work. Every day, I wake up emboldened to drive change because I know the support of MAHA moms has my back.

Casey has played an integral role in galvanizing these moms. Casey articulates better than any American the North Star of a country where we have eliminated diabetes, heart disease, and obesity through prioritizing metabolic health. Casey will help me ensure American children will be less medicated and better fed--and significantly healthier--during the next four years. She will be the best Surgeon General in American history."

Deary me, RFK sounds a bit rattled, doesn't he? I like the way he infers that "they" will pay bloggers to "vilify" the venerable St Means (I guess we can't really call her doctor because of her lack of licencing, but according to Kennedy, "Saint" seems a better fit anyway), thereby any criticism whatsoever of Means - no matter how reasonable and robust - will be dismissed by Kennedy as just another coordinated, subversive attack from "them".

He sure knows how to manage his audience, and push all their "conspiratorial" buttons, doesn't he?

But why might various people want to "vilify" - i.e., critically scrutinise, as we ought all high-profile public figures - Means (other than being secret operatives in the pockets of "them" etc)?

It's not just her lack of licencing, which is far more likely to enrage normies, than anyone invested in MAHA, for the reasons that Kennedy elucidates upon. This would actually make her, if anything, more trustworthy to those who have rejected the conventional medical system, not less.

So why is Means so universally disliked and distrusted by, not just the mainstream, but the MAHA base as well?

Her stance on vaccines is a big one, certainly, but it's not the only thing.

How about this:

Means co-founded Levels, a biowearables and health-tracking company funded by Andreessen Horowitz, a venture capital firm.

The Andreessen of Andreessen Horowitz is none other than Marc Andreessen, the creepy tech billionaire who has been mentioned at this site many times for his desire to strip "reality privilege" from the masses, and to create a technocratic dystopia where ordinary people live their lives entirely online, with such privileges as going outside and meeting people in the real world reserved only for the moneyed elites.

Now, imagine these unprivileged masses living their lives entirely on the internet, whilst wearing one of Casey Means' biowearable health-tracking devices, constantly feeding their information into the grid and back to government officials.

Let's look again at what Kennedy's health movement is called - MAHA: Make America Healthy Again.

It's an interesting word to use, isn't it, "make"?

Some synonyms for make include: force, compel, coerce, press, drive, and pressure.

So, they're being pretty explicit there. The MAHA movement is not aiming to "encourage" Americans to be more healthy, or to "support" them to be, but to make them.

Imagine a future scenario - already predictively programmed into us by various dystopian films - where you are constantly wearing your Casey Means biotech health monitor, whilst existing only online, and subsidised by UBI, because AI has taken your job.

Your biowearable continually feeds your health information into your personalised government MAHA account, and sends instructions back to you, regarding specifically what you must eat in order to optimise your health.

If you fail to obey the government's instructions, and your health data indicates your cholesterol has incrementally increased, suggesting you had a bacon sandwich for breakfast, rather than the macrobiotic sprouted seed plate that was prescribed (Casey Means follows a "primarily plant-based" diet), a penalty fine will instantly be applied to next month's UBI.

What are you complaining about? Didn't you vote to MAHA - to make America healthy again?

This is how you make people do things, after all: through penalisation, fines, and threats.

Further, it is of note that Casey's brother, Calley, is not only also invested in the Levels biowearables company, but he additionally has investments in two companies producing psychedelic medication, with Calley making public comments like...

"It is morally repugnant and nothing short of a betrayal of the American people that the FDA pushes SSRI's on 25% of women and stigmatises MDMA"

... Whilst failing to disclose his own conflict of interest in promoting psychedelics, being heavily invested in companies (Atai and Delix) that produce them.

We can extrapolate from this that another method the Means siblings are likely to deploy to "make" Americans healthy again, is to force depressed Americans to take psychedelic drugs.

Clearly, in the future - once they've lost their livelihoods, routine, and meaning and exist entirely online as an avatar in the metaverse, as predicted by the funders behind the Means' biotech firm - a lot of people are going to become depressed. WEF stooge, Yuval Noah Harari, has already explicitly stated that the best way of managing this listless, depressed "useless class" is going to be "drugs and computer games".

So, in short, what's going on with the Means siblings, and with MAHA, and with Kennedy / Trump / Vance et al, is the same lockstep agenda as it's always been. It's the same big club.

It's just that - knowing the WEF and its spokespeople have been roundly rejected by "the right" and those of a more conspiratorial disposition - the overlords have slightly repackaged the agenda, and presented it via "conservative" influencers instead, in order to get the dissident right on board. The ruling classes know the right-leaning population would never capitulate or defend these agendas were they delivered by Kamala and co, so they've got some ostensibly conservative actors to deliver them instead.

If MAGA/MAHA supporters complain to the Trump administration that, "hey, you told us you wouldn't do any of this! You're behaving exactly like Kamala and the left would have if they'd got in!", they'll be told,

"Shh, don't you know Bobby is being blackmailed by child snuff films?! He has to agree to inject all the children with poison in order to save the kids! It's 5D chess..."

The reality is, of course, that we are not anywhere meaningfully different now than we would have been had Kamala won (and, for UK readers, you can expect all the same betrayals and backpedalling when "saviour" Farage and Reform inevitably come to power here).

That is to say, after several months of Trump being in power:

The Covid shots are still on the market, and being given to babies.

Thousands of children are being harmed every day with dangerous and unnecessary injections like the MMR, as endorsed by the current health secretary.

Technocratic dictators who want to steal your privacy, autonomy, livelihood, and ultimately life, are still pulling all the strings.

The ruling classes used different actors and alternative presentation to get dissidents on board with the perennial agenda. That's all that's changed.

And, as always, these actors and deceivers sign their work.

As I mentioned, "Casey" is not Dr Means real first name, which is Paula. She changed her name by deed poll at the age of 27, meaning she now has the same first initial as the brother she's almost always mentioned in tandem with - and who is equally as committed to the technocratic agenda as she is - Calley.

Calley & Casey

CC

33

They always have to tell us...

So, overall, taking into account the totality of what we have explored in this article, I think it's fair to say that, when people show us so clearly and unambiguously who they really are, following all the same scripts as so many other bad actors and deceivers before them, we should believe them.

These people are not "playing 5D chess".

Prepared to participate in any ruse or deception in order to manipulate the public and climb the greasy pole to power, they're more playing Snakes and Ladders.

After all, remember what the universally recognised symbol of medicine is...