“It’s all rigged anyway.”

“Voting legitimises the system.”

“Mass non-compliance is how we get out of this.”

If you’ve ever said any of the above (and I know I have - I did not vote at all prior to 2021), then please see this article for a clear breakdown of why these soundbites are simply not true - including a practical plan for how we can respond in an effective and principled way to elections and voting.

