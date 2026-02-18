Is it the People’s Front of Judea or the Judean People’s Front? (And if you haven’t seen it recently - or ever! - now is an excellent time to rewatch Monty Python’s Life of Brian.)

As ‘Restore’ enters the narrative, what relevance has this latest plot twist in the UK’s derivative political theatre, and are we finally going to be saved by welly-wearing hero of the hour, Rupert Lowe?

The audio version of this article is above, and for the fully-referenced written version, please see here.