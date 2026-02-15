I think I might actually start the ‘Repeat’ party. At least it would be honest (’Repeat! Rehashing and resharing all the same risible rhetoric as everyone else...’)

If I did this, I could also benefit from hoovering up a few votes from confused members of the electorate, who had mistaken Repeat for one of the other Re- parties, just as Rupert (or is that Repert?) Lowe is clearly hoping to do.

Commenting on the launch of Lowe’s new ‘Restore Britain’ political party, the Canary said:

“We can’t ignore the fact that Lowe’s ‘Reform’ rival is going to be called ‘Restore’.

Does he not understand his main weakness is going to be voters literally just getting the names mixed up?”

Of course, Rupert understands the implications of his party’s name very well, he is an extremely successful businessman, with plenty of money to bring in top political strategists, so he will be very well aware of this potential confusion. Choosing such a similar name to Reform is, therefore, entirely intentional, just as it was when Laurence Fox named his party ‘Reclaim’.

At the time Fox launched the party, and for the very brief while it pretended to be a legitimate enterprise, everyone was constantly getting Reclaim and Reform confused, and so, of course, exactly the same will happen with Restore and Reform.

It’s rather clever psychology, really, designed to amplify the niggling sense, possessed by many weary voters that, where it comes to political parties, they’re all the same.

All serving the same masters. All eating from the same trough. All with (virtually) the same name.

So, if you get Restore when you wanted Reform, or vice versa, does it really matter? I mean, can you even be absolutely sure which one you voted for? It’s very easy to check the wrong box on the form, and there’s no way of confirming afterwards, after all.

Leading on from this, if Reform were to merge with Restore (the latter having already absorbed Ben Habib’s Advance UK, nominally the major threat to Reform), would anyone really notice?

I have watched Rupert Lowe’s rousing, call-to-arms launch video, holding forth in his wellies as he marches about his farm, and yes, it’s all very impressive and he says all the right things (see if you can spot the mischievous ‘Q’ thrown in there too, for us conspiracy theorists).

However, the percentage of people who agree with what will be construed as Lowe’s “hard right” rhetoric is not high enough to win a General Election. Serious political parties need to court the moderates, the middle-Englanders, and yes, the Muslims, in order to be in with a credible chance. Farage knows all this, which is why he does it. The reason he has put Muslims into key positions in his party is for one sole and simple reason: Muslims vote.

Vast swathes of the indigenous population do not. Around 40% of the electorate doesn’t vote in a General Election (making the true number of non-voters far higher, as “the electorate” doesn’t include the 8 million people not on the electoral roll).

Muslims do, and they tend to block vote. Their community leaders tell them who to vote for, and they obey. So, in heavily Muslim areas particularly, the aspiring candidate simply can’t afford not to appeal to them.

For those who believe appealing to voters isn’t relevant, as “it’s all rigged anyway”, well, it is rigged, but not by way of actively sabotaging votes that have already been cast. That’s too risky and complicated, to say nothing of highly illegal, and, fundamentally, it just isn’t necessary: those who seek to rule society understand human psychology very well, and they know they can manipulate most people to behave as they desire.

They can get the result they want at elections by manipulating people’s minds, and subsequent behaviour, through the media (including social media). They don’t need to resort to brute and unsophisticated tactics like ripping up votes.

To prove the veracity of this claim, look back to Covid: how did they gain national compliance with masks, tests, vaccines, and all the restrictions? Armed guards didn’t go door to door and force you to comply. Rather, the government relied on the might of the media to control people’s minds, and thus, their behaviour. It worked, and it’s the same with voting.

The overlords have already decided who they want to win the next General Election, now they simply use the legacy media, and the major social media platforms, to ensure voter behaviour conforms with their choice. It’s very easy for them to do this, and it always works. The media decides who wins the General Election, simply by virtue of who they give the most publicity to - and that publicity doesn’t have to be positive.

If a party, or person, is being styled as “anti-establishment”, then the establishment media obliges by criticising and attacking them, thereby appearing to bolster their anti-establishment credentials, and making them more appealing to their target base.

There’s plenty of apparent media hostility to Nigel Farage, for example, because he is meant to look like a renegade outsider, not part of the evil establishment or its ubiquitous uni-party.

Which, of course, he is, and so, ultimately, is Rupert Lowe.

Rupert is a very charismatic and slick social media personality, but it doesn’t seem he’s much of a sincere politician (if that term in itself is not an inherent contradiction...).

Remember the row about the farmer’s inheritance tax, which Rupert, a farmer himself, claimed to be especially indignant about? He wrote lots of long, impassioned tweets about it.

But tweeting is not his job. His job is to represent his constituents, which he does most importantly by voting on key issues on their behalf.

When it came to voting for or against the farmer’s IHT in parliament, Mr Rupert Lowe MP did not vote.

Every law that we have in this country only exists because of what 650 specific MPs (or however many MPs there were at the time) voted for. That’s how laws are made, and so Mr Lowe’s abstention from voting on an issue he claims on social media to care so passionately about, tells us a great deal about how much we might trust this character’s true intentions, and whether his actions will ally with his words.

This situation is further compounded by the fact that Lowe completely eschewed his responsibilities as a representative politician, who must vote as his conscience dictates, in the highly contentious assisted dying debate. At the vital second reading, which is effectively where laws are made or broken (it’s very rare for a bill to fail once it’s passed the second reading stage), Lowe abdicated his own responsibility to make a moral choice, and instead put the matter to his constituents in an informal poll.

There was no compulsion for any of his constituents to participate in this poll, and only a small minority of them did - just 1,181 people out of a constituency of more than 70,000.

The result of this poll indicated his constituents were in favour of assisted dying. so Lowe voted for it, and, when roundly criticised for this choice, effectively blamed them.

Yet it is not their job to understand and vote on proposed legislation: it’s his. As an elected member of parliament, he should have understood the many dangers and safeguarding failings in this bill (and he probably did), and, as such, he should have voted against it immediately. Yet instead, he played on people’s emotions and outsourced his responsibilities in a deeply inadequate and reckless way. Is this what we would expect of him were he to lead the country?

It is simply extremely slippery and insincere behaviour, and not in keeping with the responsibilities of an elected politician in a representative democracy. It is Rupert Lowe’s responsibility to vote on issues as he sees fit, as he is an elected member of parliament who is expected to properly study and understand the issues he is voting on as part of his job. His constituents are not expected to do this, and it is very unlikely that any of them did. How many of them read, and understood, the entire proposed Terminally Ill Adults (End of Life) bill before they voted in Lowe’s informal poll?

It is further indicting that Lowe then voted against this bill, this time without consulting his constituents, at the third reading. How come this issue had miraculously become his to decide upon again, when at the previous reading he eschewed all responsibility?

This move is nothing but a PR stunt to give him “plausible deniability” when the bill becomes law and we all see its predictable horrific consequences. He will hold his hands up and protest, “hey, look, I voted against it!”.

But he didn’t vote against it when it mattered. Every MP knows second reading is effectively make or break stage, and a bill almost never fails once it has successfully passed second reading. Lowe knew perfectly well that by giving his endorsement at second reading, he was endorsing the bill to pass, regardless of which way he voted at the third reading stage.

There is also the not-insignificant matter of Lowe once running a company with Akshata Murty - Rishi Sunak’s ultra-wealthy wife, who, in 2022, was recorded as being “richer than the Queen“. Her wealth is mainly derived from her shares in Infosys, her family’s company, which is heavily invested in CBDCs, digital IDs, and AI credit scoring.

I’ve written about the Sunaks before, in particular Rishi, who is almost certainly an intelligence asset, intensively trained in the USA where he pretended to undertake an MBA. It was while he was there that he met his wife.

Not particularly encouraging business connections for the aspiring people’s politician, Mr Lowe.

Lowe is also, like Rishi Sunak and Nigel Farage, ardently pro-Israel.

So, he’s just another one in the club, even if he has had a few spats with fellow members, and he tells you this himself, by intentionally choosing a party name that is almost indistinguishable from the party that supposedly represents his arch rivals and avowed enemies.

Therefore, I think there are two plausible scenarios going forward:

One, Lowe’s Restore gets such huge traction (it’s already being promoted by such influential figures as Elon Musk and arch-Zionist Katie Hopkins) that Reform agrees to merge with the entity, as Advance UK already has, and Farage steps down to make way for Lowe as leader. Lowe then agrees to lead a more moderate party, to satisfy the existing Reform membership, hence Restore/Reform (probably keeping the Reform name, because of its appeal to a certain ethno-nationalist group) are then elected, and, once in government, behave just as Reform were always going to.

Or, scenario two:

Restore gaining traction is framed as a threat to Reform, so the establishment introduces one final, toppling crisis for Labour, in order to trigger an early General Election, and Reform sweeps to power before Restore gets the chance to build much momentum.

In either event, we still end up with a Reform government, and to see how that will pan out, check out the eerily revelatory Years and Years (which, amongst other things, accurately predicted the upcoming big Manchester by-election, as well as the current endless rain!).

In other words, I don’t think the advent of Restore is going to, or is meant to, change anything. It’s ultimately just more political theatre. The result of the next General Election still appears an inevitable, and foregone, conclusion.

Unless, perhaps, I launch my ‘Repeat’ party...

(Please note that this article was edited on 16/02/26 to include a section referring to Rupert Lowe's support for the assisted dying bill.)