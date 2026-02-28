AUDIO: Prepare for antisemitic psyop season
When an anti-Israel party wins a significant election, it can only mean one thing: it’s time for the machine to up the ante on the alleged “antisemitism crisis” that, apparently, is ravaging the UK (i.e., definitely very real and not at all “AI Sham” attacks on synagogues).
So what sensationalist psyops can we expect over the next few months, as we approach more major elections?
The audio version of this article is above
