The early hours of February 27th, 2026, marked a seminal moment in British politics:

Miri AF set her alarm for 5am.

Not for any brisk early morning marathon running, or icy plunges in sub-thermal showers, but for something almost as daunting and painful - hearing the election results...

As most UK readers are aware, yesterday, we had a high-profile by-election in the Manchester constituency of Gorton and Denton. For the best part of a century, this part of the country has been controlled by Labour, as one of the safest Labour seats in the country - but the party’s shambolic performance since the last General Election meant that, at this new by-election, Labour’s defeat was inevitable. This contest was a two-horse race between the left-wing Greens and right-wing Reform.

Polls (including my own highly scientific and comprehensive one) predicted a Green victory, but that it would be very close, and that the major obstacle preventing Reform from winning the seat would be vote-splitting from other right-wing parties, in particular, Advance UK and their candidate, Nick Buckley.

In reality, the Greens won by a huge margin - 14,980 votes, compared to Reform’s 10,578 - with Advance’s Buckley barely placing: he gained just 154 votes, 0.4% of the total, meaning he will lose his deposit (parliamentary elections require a £500 deposit from each candidate, and they only get it back if they receive at least 5% of the vote).

Gallingly, Buckley even lost to the mock party, the Monster Raving Loonies, and their candidate, Sir Oinks A Lot, who gained 159 votes.

What this does mean, however, is that Advance UK cannot be blamed for “splitting the vote” and losing the election for Reform, who managed that all by themselves, and are blaming it on, primarily, Muslim sectarianism. That is to say, Reform feels that the power of Muslim block voting (and even, potentially, the illegal ‘family voting‘) swung it for the pro-Palestine, anti-Israel Greens.

However, if my predictions (and the predictions of perniciously prophetic Years and Years) are correct, then, in order for the agenda to move forward as the overlords desire, a Reform government is required at the next General Election.

The fact that the already deeply unpopular Labour has suffered yet another catastrophic blow by losing Gorton and Denton makes it look more likely than ever that Starmer will step down, and a new General Election will be called, much earlier than 2029, when it is currently scheduled to go ahead.

In order for Reform to triumph at this election, they need to alter the political climate dramatically, to make it far less sympathetic to Muslims, and far more sympathetic to Jews. This is because the Greens won in Gorton, not just because of the Muslim vote, but because the Greens are the only major party taking the traditionally left-wing stance of opposing Zionism and the state of Israel. This is a stance shared by plenty of non-Muslim voters.

Therefore, the British establishment needs to ensure these voters become less sympathetic to Muslims and Palestine, and more sympathetic to Israel and Jews.

How will they do this?

Well, it’s obvious isn’t it, they will do what they always do when they want to manipulate people politically: stage a series of psyops - “antisemitic Muslim terror attacks” of the type they recently staged at a Manchester synagogue.

We are constantly being prepped for this, being warned with increasing frequency by the propaganda press of a supposed “dangerous rise in antisemitism“.

The Green Party have long since been depicted as raving antisemites, so what we can expect now is to be informed by the legacy media and controlled social media accounts that the Green win has “emboldened antisemites”, and endangered further the safety of British Jews.

Then, enter stage left, a raving, spittle-spewing, bearded Muslim extremist, straight out of central casting, and with some ridiculous name like Jihad AI Sham - oops, they already used that one - to blow up a Jewish kindergarten on October 7th, or something equally as disgusting and reprehensible and perfect for the political classes.

Of course, it will all be fake (no real Jews will be harmed in the making of this movie), but it will be presented to the public as if it is real, and the public will believe that it is - and it will influence their voting behaviour accordingly.

We can also expect some kind of attack on the non-Jewish, indigenous British community, again by a “Muslim extremist”, again focusing on something extremely special and sacred to the target group - the bombing of a ‘haram’ pub, or sausage-selling soccer match, perhaps - to both further turn the voter base against Muslims, and to augment an alliance between ancestrally Christian Britons and British-born Jews.

The establishment is relentlessly trying to tell Britons from an ancestrally Christian background that the Jews are their natural allies, and the Muslims are their natural enemies, when, in reality, the opposite is true: the Muslims revere Jesus as a prophet and his mother Mary is the holiest woman in the Quran.

Meanwhile, what some Jewish religious books have to say about these central Christian figures is rather unprintable.

And then there’s the small matter of the Jews having killed Jesus, yet, somehow, the slick kosher PR machine has the Christian faith believing the Jewish faith is its closest ally and friend (tedious disclaimer: of course individual Jews and individual Christians can be friends, I am not calling for an apartheid between any particular individuals, just looking at the historical facts of the respective faiths).

This is not either to state that Islam and Christianity are completely compatible, and can seamlessly coexist in the same communities with zero tensions, clearly this is not the case, and many Muslim cultural practises, such as halal slaughter and the wearing of the burqa, clash irreconcilably with British values. Mass Muslim migration to Western Christian countries was a mistake (an intentional mistake, contrived by the very same forces that stand most to benefit from it, i.e., neither Muslims nor Christians).

It is simply to state that, from a historical religious perspective, Muslims and Christians are more allied than Jews and Christians are, and were Muslims and Christians to realise this, and unite against the Zionist power structure orchestrating most world events, they would be a very powerful, and potentially unstoppable, force.

That’s why the establishment will now go all out to ensure this never happens, and, instead, use every dirty trick in the book to turn ancestral Christians and Jews alike against Muslims, and right towards Reform (a type of Judaism, by the way) in the polling booth.

I wouldn’t be surprised if the first “Muslim terror attack” happens in the run-up to the local elections in May, to help ensure the desired ‘turquoise tide’ at the council level, which, in turn, would put more pressure on the scandal-soaked Starmer to step down and call a General Election.

It also may well be the case that fellow Israel supporter, Rupert Lowe, has strategically launched ‘Restore’ to ultimately bolster Reform’s chances of success at the local elections, because he applied to register Restore with the Electoral Commission at such a late stage (the application has yet to be accepted) that he is highly unlikely to be able to stand any candidates in May.

He can therefore say to his support base, “look lads, the establishment is intentionally delaying my application and stopping me standing candidates this time around, but we must stop the antisemitic Greens at all costs. You must vote Reform at the council elections.”

Laurence Fox did something very similar with his fake ‘Reclaim’ party (no members, only three candidates in six years - all of them establishment celebrities - and a de facto dictatorship where Fox can’t be voted out) - he called for his supporters at the last General Election to vote Reform.

The sole bankroller of Fox’s Reclaim party, Jeremy Hosking, has also given a sizeable chunk of money to Reform. Three-quarters of all donations to Reform come from just three people, and Jeremy Hosking is one of them.

Jeremy Hosking visited Israel from September 15–19, 2024, as part of a delegation organised by the European Leadership Network (ELNET UK).

So what we can see here is that we are simply given the illusion of political plurality by all these ‘different’ right-wing parties, with remarkably similar names - Reform, Reclaim, Restore - when in reality, they’re all bankrolled by the same people, for the same reasons, and to the same ends: to get a right-wing Zionist administration into office in this country, to ally with the one in the USA.

Hence, we will now see an upsurge in alleged incidents of “antisemitism” in the UK and around the world, to further bolster support for Jews, and for the major political parties - principally, in this country, Reform - that support them.

Problem-reaction-solution, as always.

So, when it comes to analysing any high-profile “antisemitic attacks” we may be about to witness, we must always remember, the world is a stage, or to translate that into Mirish - “if it’s headline news, it’s a ruse“.

And hopefully, that will immunise us against both falling for further puerile political theatre, and any unnecessary 5am starts...