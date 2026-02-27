Miri’s Massive Missives

Rosie
20h

I love this article. I feel like you are on fire at the moment! I can't wait to see what "they" do to try and push anti-Muslim sentiment.

I think various agenda points are clashing and it's getting a bit messy! You can't simultaneously tell everyone that racism is the biggest sin, force diversity of religion in workplaces and then expect everyone to hate groups defined by diversity metrics; it doesn't make sense.

Do you think the Green win was a surprise? And goodness, what would be worse? The Greens or Reform?!? It's a tough call!

Paul Bennion's avatar
Paul Bennion
20h

I think that the current hard sell of 'rising antisemitism' is in part due to our indifference as to how people identity in respect of religion. They want us to care but we don't on the whole. I've worked with many Muslims, and my impression is that they know who/what is driving world events, and don't fall for the ruse of blaming another religious identity group.

