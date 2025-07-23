Over the past few years, I’ve made a few accurate predictions about future events, leading inevitably to accusations that I’m “in on it”. I’m not, I simply possess the ability to recognise patterns and then logically extrapolate what comes next. We all possess this ability, if we choose to use it…

The audio version of this article is below, and for the fully-referenced written version, please see here.

1× 0:00 -9:05

Audio playback is not supported on your browser. Please upgrade.