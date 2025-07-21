Miri’s Massive Missives

Andrew Marsh's avatar
Andrew Marsh
9h

One of the reasons to read Miri's essays is because more often than not I'm comfortable.

Putting the reader gently into that position helps thinking.

It is a friendly challenge - not over froth, but big ideas.

Miri brings an astounding level of observation and knowledge, which is something I like but am not as good at doing.... 'research'.

Delving into related organisations, countries, cultures and the history that entails, is highly informative and helps with pattern recognition.

It's a lot of work, but I know this process works - and it works well.

Where this approach comes unstuck is when an approach often used by national politicians is deployed - make it up (extreme example - BoJo).

Thank goodness Miri does not do this - and for her, greatness awaits.

Petra Liverani's avatar
Petra Liverani
10h

Yes, you're just taking the information available and making good sense of it. OK, so good pattern-recognition skills indicate a high IQ but how great do your pattern-recognition skills need to be? They do the same thing over and over, that's what gets me.

I've been considering writing a post on similar lines entitled, "If Revelation of the Method isn't the lens you apply, why isn't it?" A friend said to me "Revelation of the Method is your bible." No it's not MY bible, it's THEIR bible, and if they are going to use it every single time without fail then why wouldn't you apply that lens when you look at the media nonsense they drown us in 24/7? What's the alternative approach? Just swallowing it?

I never watch the news and only learnt of the Texas flood reading a post by Celia Farber. I've never noticed a psyop being attached to a flood event before but immediately the Masonic numbers jumped out in the post ... and then you have the nonsense rescue stories and all the usual. I just learnt a brilliant quote from Judge Judy mentioned by a reader:

"If something doesn't make sense, it isn't true."

