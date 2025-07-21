I feel that I can confidently assert that anyone who has ever spent more than about three minutes on the internet has, at some point, given into one of the inescapable advertisements to take a free online IQ test. Mainly intellectual vanity traps that will give you a vastly over-inflated score in order to compel you to give them money for "your full report", these exercises should not be taken as a serious reflection of one's IQ.... but they do model the questions on those from real IQ tests.

Stuff like, "2, 4, 16, what's next in this sequence", or showing you rotating patterns and asking you to predict the next one.

Why are these kind of questions the mainstay of IQ testing?

Because pattern recognition skills, and the subsequent ability to "predict the future", are what IQ is.

I have on a number of occasions been accused of being "in on it" because I've made a few accurate predictions about future events (and for the record, I am not "in on it", nor any kind of state asset, having never worked in any capacity for the government, police, or military, and the only income I derive is from optional contributions to my work from readers).

However, the reason I am able to make accurate predictions on occasion is simply because that is what having a reasonable IQ allows you to do. If you can pass an IQ test with a decent score, then you too can "predict the future" where it comes to world events, because the skills involved are the same. It's just a simple matter of pattern recognition.

The people who seem to struggle the most to understand what is actually going on in the world are those with poor pattern recognition skills, as was amply illustrated in an exchange I recently had with someone named "Tony".

Tony publicly accused me of being an Israeli agent, sent to take down the "leading lights" in our movement like, er, Lucy Connolly, because...

Wait for it...

My name is Miri.

Yes, I kid thee not. Tony said that this is evidence that I am a subversive Israeli assert as Miri(am) is a "well-known Jewish name".

I said it had clearly not been communicated to my Catholic parents that the Jews owned this name when I was being baptised... I assured Tony that I was neither Jewish nor an Israeli agent, but that I assumed, based on his "logic", that he was a member of the mafia...

Tony levelled this accusation at me because of my coverage of the Lucy Connolly op, his argument being that Connolly is some sort of hero of the patriotic political right, and, therefore, anybody who doesn't support her unreservedly must be a subversive plant... and, in so doing, mafioso Tony failed to spot a rather key pattern that predominates amongst all prominent supporters of that operation.

They are all Zionists.

Allison Pearson, Toby Young, Richard Tice - any and all big names associated with pushing Lucy Connolly are all ardently pro-Israel.

And what a surprise to see who the named directors of the British Friends of Israel are.

So, we can logically extrapolate that somebody who is attempting to expose the Connolly op as a fraud is far more likely to not be a pro-Israel warmongering Zionist. Yet Tony failed to recognise the pattern of pro-Israel sentiment amongst Lucy Connolly's most high-profile supporters, and so levelled his (admittedly rather amusing) accusation at me.

This is a small example of a much bigger trend: that, relentlessly, those who fail to grasp what's really going on in the world are unable or unwilling to look at patterns. There seems to be a dogged determinism amongst large swathes of the population that "there is no plan, no pattern, things just lurch from one event to the next and there's no real rhyme or reason to it all".

That's why certain people get so irrationally angry when one comments on the phenomenon of predictive programming.

"There is no such thing!" They fulminate furiously. "These are just films, made-up stories, they don't mean anything! You just sound insane when you read into them like this!"

And you, dear detractor, sound insane to me - or at least, woefully naïve - when you reject the notion that there are patterns to world events, and that cabals of extremely wealthy and powerful people plan these events in advance. That they do not just sit around in their mansions waiting for the ideal scenario to "just happen" so they can then leap upon it and use it to their advantage. They plan it, script it, and then carry it out. And they let us know in advance what they're planning through the TV and film industry that they control.

After all, if it weren't for such predictive programming, then not a single person on Earth would have believed in 'Covid', because that whole operation hung on a phenomenon that only exists in the movies - contagion (as was the name of the blockbuster that specifically predicted "Covid").

The idea that invisible "viruses" can leap from person to person causing severe disease and death is simply that - an idea. It's not observable in nature, which is why no primates developed "Covid", as verified by primatologist Leo Biddle.

People only believe in the idea of worldwide contagions and epidemics because they've seen them in the movies. Movies like Outbreak, World War Z, Contagion, etc., that we've been saturated with our whole lives (Contagion was even shown in schools).

Equally, people will believe that the upcoming riots are organic, grassroots political activism because they've seen it on the screen.

High-profile, big budget predictive programming like Civil War and Years and Years have been spelling out that there's going to be a huge clash between the "left" and "right" based around race and immigration issues, so now that it is happening, the masses believe "the people have had enough and they're fighting back!", when really the overwhelming majority of the violence and unrest is orchestrated and stage-managed by the same social scriptwriters who brought you these offerings on-screen.

Yes, concerns about immigration are real, but the high-profile violent events carried out in their name are generally not. The riots that are planned for over the summer - and any "trigger events" to amplify them - are all coordinated by the state and intelligence agencies. And, while a ragtag collection of useful idiots will also certainly get involved in any big clashes, the leaders and main agitators will all be paid state assets.

I warned about this in my last article, and within about two days of publication, the state apparatus basically confirmed my hypothesis.

I was able to accurately make this prediction, not because I am "in on it", nor because I am psychic (although, as a lunar Scorpio - yes, I know those of you who know anything about astrology are now backing away slowly... - I do apparently have an aptitude for it), but simply because once you allow yourself to recognise patterns (a simple barometer of human IQ, rather than a "crazy conspiracy theory"), it becomes rather obvious what "they" have in store next.

Of course, if you are willing to engage in this process and make predictions based on patterns, sometimes you will get it wrong, either because you made an error in your deliberations, or because the social scriptwriters changed their plans (and they do absolutely do this, just as they do in TV and film - sometimes, the originally intended grand finale gets changed. Sometimes, when too much attention is brought to a psyop, the scriptwriters will abandon it as not working - see 'Monkeypox').

So, equally, just as I get accused of being "in on it" when I make an accurate prediction, I also get accused of the same when I make an inaccurate one, as in, I am accused of deliberately misleading people.

No, I just got it wrong this time, as everyone does on occasion, but if you're too terrified to ever get anything wrong, then you're never going to be an interesting thinker. It's also not interesting - and in fact is very, very tedious and dull - to insist everyone has to precede their every utterance with "I might be wrong, but..."

Yes. Obviously. We all might be wrong about everything, and maybe this is all a holographic illusion and none of us really exist. But to insist everyone has to repeatedly disclaim their own theories with "I might be wrong but" wastes valuable time and energy.

Ultimately, making sense of the world simply comes down to this:

Recognise patterns. Make predictions. Risk getting it wrong (we all do sometimes).

Otherwise, we are just manipulated pawns in a perennial game that we neither understand nor control.

And on the subject of pawns, who wins at chess?

The predictive thinker. The one who's always a move or two ahead.

Few chess aficionados win every game they play. But they do know what winning entails... and how to get to "checkmate".