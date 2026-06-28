Miri’s Massive Missives

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noogie
2h

I remember some months ago suddenly Fabian Society popping up on youtube recommendations, from channels that I wouldn't've necessarily expected, and who I've had my suspicions about based on certain other issues that they seem very one-sided on.

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