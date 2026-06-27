Miri’s Massive Missives

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Andrew Marsh's avatar
Andrew Marsh
6h

Dear Miri AF,

Indeed you tell me all I need to know - you are a careful, thoughtful and considered author who has original ideas.

Frequently you make me think - I do not always agree, but you challenge in a very robust way.

The result? My view matures, and grows.

Could I ask for more than that? No.

Thank you.

Bless you.

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Doug's avatar
Doug
7h

I've always suspected you were 'suss' because you seem to avoid discussing the different colours of budgerigars. Which part of the deep state is pressurising you to steer clear of this?

Are you frightened of doing bird?

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