I, and most people who create content in the “truth movement” have had some variation of the following conversation approximately eight thousand times:

“You don’t write about [my pet subject]. That means you’re controlled.”

“To be honest, I don’t really know much about that subject, and don’t feel I have much original to add to it, that’s why I don’t write about it. I know plenty of other people do though, so why don’t you read them?”

“No. You need to write about it to prove to me that you’re not controlled.”

“So I need to let you control me to prove I’m not controlled?”

This is common to all writers (and indeed podcasters, musicians, and artists, too): the criticism that you’re not covering the right subjects, or you’re not covering them in the right way, or you’re not covering them enough, and unless you kowtow to the (often anonymous) critics’ demands to amend your content to suit their personal desires, it (their favourite phrase) “tells them all they need to know”.

At first when I got these kind of comments, I assumed they were just from bored individuals making a nuisance of themselves for no particular reason (given that most of my readers like my work: that’s, y’know, why they read it), but in recent years, I’ve come to realise there’s almost certainly something more sinister and coordinated going on.

I first noticed it when the coordinated cabal of online accounts I’ve long since been highly suspicious of, suddenly demanded, in chorus, that everyone started talking about the Fabian Society. Well, the Fabian Society have been around since 1884, and I’ve talked about them before. I didn’t see any particular reason why I should suddenly, upon barked instructions from self-appointed “truth leaders”, drop what I was currently focusing on to randomly write another article on the Fabians instead.

And therein lies the heart of the agenda - “drop what you’re currently focusing on”, which, at that time, was the ongoing state psyop of Lucy Connolly. One of the more dubious characters in that dark pantomime, a man who went by the name of Yuri Bezmenov’s Ghost, literally issued a public order to me: that I was to cease and desist all discussion of the Connolly operation at once and focus on the Fabians immediately!

I declined.

We saw something similar again recently, when the same coordinated cabal went lockstep over “digital ID”, and told us that, effectively, we were only allowed to talk about that and nothing else mattered (and, when I was perceived to not be treating the issue with the proper reverence and respect, I was absolutely leapt upon).

Now we have it again with ‘Operation Talla’.

In case you were not aware, although you almost certainly are because it’s all over alternative media, Operation Talla refers to a police operation involving “a consistent pattern of systemic suppression of public complaints, deliberate narrative control, and the subversion of statutory investigative duties, particularly concerning alleged harms from the COVID-19 vaccine program and broader governmental misconduct.”

In other words, it’s the name of an operation that enabled the establishment to get away with “covid”. It proves that lies, suppression, and other manipulative and deceitful tactics were deployed by the bodies supposedly employed to protect the public to instead expose them to harm.

Which comes as no surprise to any of us, obviously, but nevertheless, deserves recognition, and is receiving it, from many big names in alternative media including Sonia Poulton, Jacqui Deevoy, Andrew Bridgen, Robin Monotti and Iain Davis, to name but a few.

So it’s quite bizarre that (generally anonymous) trolls are going around social media inferring that “nobody in alternative media will touch this” and it “proves they’re all controlled”.

Plenty of high-profile names are openly covering it, and it is clearly not this untouchable, deeply dangerous topic that nobody dares discuss, in the way it’s being framed by some individuals - and that you’re “suss” if you don’t devote extensive energies to it.

So why the misrepresentation? And, more pointedly, why the efforts to smear others as “controlled” if they don’t join in with the ever-increasing chorus of voices discussing this issue?

It seems to me that we’re seeing something very similar over Operation Talla that we’ve seen before with, to give just two recent examples, as discussed earlier, the Fabian Society and Digital ID, where if you don’t drop everything and focus solely on these specific subjects to the exclusion of all others, it’s framed as evidence that you’re very, very bad.

Whereas the truth is actually the opposite: when media outlets, alternative or otherwise, all go lockstep on a single issue, THAT’S when we have a problem. That’s when we can start to suspect media isn’t genuinely independent and free, but is being dictated to by a hidden hand, just as we saw during “covid”, when ostensibly rivalling newspapers with completely different editorial positions all went lockstep headlining exactly the same stories in exactly the same way.

I don’t plan to write a detailed piece on Operation Talla, given plenty of other people are already doing that (and there’s nothing wrong with them doing that, if it’s genuinely their free choice), but it’s not just for that reason I am not going to extensively cover it. It’s also because that operation is complete. That operation has been successfully staged and it achieved what it set out to do.

I tried to stop it from the start. In fact, from before the start. I warned in April 2019 - courtesy of the messages I could see proliferating in ‘predictive programming’ films - that the overlords were likely to stage a fake pandemic in a bid to trick people into taking a dangerous vaccine. I was already active in anti-vax communities at that time and warned people in the strongest terms possible not to take the vaccine (or any vaccine).

As soon as “covid” began, I dedicated myself to challenging it in every way I possibly could: I wrote over fifty letter templates helping people to challenge vaccine, mask, and test requirements; I wrote to my local MP and councillors endlessly, highlighting “covid” for the sinister scam it was; I joined an anti-lockdown political party and stood as a council candidate for them; I disseminated thousands of leaflets aiming to educate people on the dangers of lockdowns, vaccines, masks, and tests, and I wrote many articles at my miriaf.co.uk website expoing the tyranny in a number of ways.

That’s the time it really mattered to pour all your energies into challenging and exposing Operation Covid. When it was live. When we could still protect people from the harms.

“Operation Covid” completed several years ago. It left in its wake ruined businesses, decimated health, and shattered lives, and everyone affected absolutely deserves full recognition and compensation. So if the exposing of Operation Talla can help with that, then great. (Sadly, I’m not particularly confident that it can, but will be very happy to be proved wrong.)

However, it doesn’t therefore follow that we should all drop everything and only focus on Talla, because to reiterate, it concerns an operation that has completed. One that we cannot now actively influence or stop.

What some might consider higher priority, then - and I certainly do - is to focus on what is happening now. On current, live operations that are still underway and have yet to fulfil their goals. Because those operations, we still have a chance to fully expose and stop, before they wreak complete and utter devastation, in the way Operation Covid already has.

This is the one thing the narrative controllers hate and are threatened by the most, for obvious reasons: if you are focused on the present, there is a chance you could derail the current narrative and skewer their plans. So, they want you constantly focused on the past and/or various other red herrings instead, rather than current, active ops.

As one Twitter user put it:

“They can be as penetrating as they want ... about stuff that happened 50 years ago. But the closer you get to the present, the more they go along with the media.”

I’m not here to dictate to anyone else what they should or shouldn’t write about. It’s not anybody’s place to try to control others in that way: others are free to write about what they choose, and readers are free to consume it or not, and if they don’t like a writer’s work, or feel they aren’t covering the right things in the right ways, they are welcome to find writers they like more.

I’m also not criticising anyone who chooses to focus on Operation Talla at this time, if that really is their free choice - because those are the key words: freedom and choice. Those concepts naturally involve things like variety, dissent, disagreement, different priorities, and different views.

To have a genuine open and free alternative media means the exact opposite of mandating a uniformity of voices where everyone talks about exactly the same things at exactly the same time in exactly the same ways. That’s just mimicking exactly what the mainstream does, and as I’ve long since said, whenever the MSM goes lockstep on an issue, it’s usually the sign of a coordinated psyop, where editors are dictated to by dark forces: told to tow the line, or else.

In the mainstream, editors will be threatened with job loss if they don’t comply, and in the alternative media, you’ll be threatened with smears and hits - “you’re an operative if you don’t do what I say, and I’ll tell everyone you are unless you comply to my demands” is the general thrust of it. Which is literally the definition of trying to turn someone into controlled opposition - trying to control their behaviour through coercion and threats. Money isn’t the only way to control people, after all.

I find that the more I focus on active, current operations (such as, currently, Ed The Techie, which is intrinsically connected to the ongoing Lucy Connolly op), the more the threats and the smears increase. This is how real dissident voices are contained and suppressed - not by exposé “hit pieces” in the MSM (which, as I’ve outlined on many previous occasions, simply increase someone’s visibility and credibility as an alternative voice, so these are not done on real dissidents), but by a coordinated cabal of nefarious bad actors seeded into the alternative movement itself, who constantly try to control and contain the narrative, and real dissident voices, with diktats, smears, and threats.

Which are useful, really, because the more you get, the more you know you’re on the right track. As they say, if ever you’re tempted to think your voice holds no power, just look at what they do to try and silence you.