Trump’s pick for VP has astonished many commentators on the left and right alike, as this relatively young man with just one year’s political experience hardly seems an obvious choice.
But dig a little deeper and we find there are some very significant - and sinister - reasons for this pairing…
The audio version of this article is below, and for the written version, please see here.
Thanks for listening! This article was originally published at miriaf.co.uk, which is entirely reader-supported, with no paywalls, adverts, or wealthy corporate backers, meaning your support is what powers this site to keep going. If you enjoyed this article, and would like to read more in the future, please consider…
1. Subscribing monthly at Substack or via Patreon (where paid subscribers can comment on posts)
2. Making a one-off contribution via BuyMeACoffee
3. Contributing in either way via bank transfer to Nat West, account number 30835984, sort code 54-10-27, account name FINCH MA
Your support is what allows these articles to keep being created and is enormously appreciated. Thank you.
Find Miri AF on Facebook, Instagram, YouTube, and Twitter (posting as Informed Consent Matters)
Miri’s Massive Missives is a reader-supported publication. To receive new posts and support my work, consider becoming a free or paid subscriber.
Just subscribed! Thank you for your platform.
I am a puzzle solving, dot connecting American.
I have to say from being down the rabbit holes, and come up for air and a good soul cleansing.. I have to say I've never heard of JD Vance. Just like before Obama, I'd never heard of him either, or his husband.
In listening to a podcast who did research, he states that JD Vance's REAL last name is BOWMAN. I've not seen anyone else say that. Maybe that his screen actors guild name. And a creepy link to this American story is him being born in 1984. Have you ever read the book or seen the black and white movie on YouTube by Orson Wells, 1984? Creepy as hell. Also this poor ol boy going to Yale played with the big boys as a Skull and Bones boy.
You know.. the Bush's ( Sherf - real name), John Kerry ( who knows his real name). Many big actors have changed their names, ie Tom Hanks, Alex Jones, I heard that Taylor Swift is related to Elvis.
I Don't know about you guys in the UK but all of us over here were adopted at birth and given acting names ( ALL CAPS) On the payroll roster.
Soooo deep goes the rabbit tunnels...
I shall shush now and finish the show with my popcorn. I believe America is The Great Experiment and that there are many more continents beyond the Antartica ice wall.
Have a blessed day and may God bless ALL His Souls.