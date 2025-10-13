Miri’s Massive Missives

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Susie AH's avatar
Susie AH
9h

It is indeed a very tedious shaggy dog story of a drama. I’m so bored of it

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
3 replies by Miri AF and others
Hugh's avatar
Hugh
9h

I look forward to your newsletters, they're always interesting and they let me know you're safe.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
1 reply by Miri AF
9 more comments...

No posts

© 2025 Miri AF
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start writingGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture