Miri’s Massive Missives

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Goblins Under the Apple Tree's avatar
Goblins Under the Apple Tree
16hEdited

Excellent piece.

There are a couple of additional remarks I’d like to make. First, the bizarre paradoxical notion of “choosing a career” in the first place. How do you expect young ones to choose something they can only understand once they are already in it and fully participating therein? This is also complicated by the vitally important matter of fitting in to the community. After all, a career doesn’t just happen in a vacuum. You must be contributing something important to the surrounding folk. These are issues that were resolved under the old notion of following the family business.

The second point is far more disturbing and this is the scarcely believable accessibility of hard-core pornography (showing sexual activity) nowadays. In the 70s the newsagents at least had the decency to put porn (soft porn consisting of nudity) on the top shelf. And here's one story showing the difference between then and now: back then, some mother complained about her very young daughter asking why two women were kissing on one of those high up magazines. Should such a question arise now, the offence would lie with the questioner guilty of a “hate crime” towards lesbians.

But then the porn started to migrate down the shelves with the “New Lad” magazines on the pretence that they were being “ironic”. Porn images know nothing of “irony”. The titillating effect trumps any such pretence.

And now we have the hard-core stuff available at the click of a mouse at home. And I have no doubt that generations will have their libido redirected towards a solipsistic inner world of increasing isolation. Actual sexual activity between actual people may become a thing of the past. Which of course feeds into the depopulation agenda.

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Petra Liverani's avatar
Petra Liverani
16hEdited

Coincidentally, I just started watching a video, Birth Rates Dropped Before Every Major Power Transition in History... It's Not About Economics, and it seems what is happening now also happened in Ancient Rome. Admittedly, the empire lasted another five centuries after the birth rate drop which seems a long time to make a claim about a cause and effect relationship.

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=PjG5D30Cubw

“Augustus, the most powerful man on earth, the ruler who had ended a century of civil war and built the structure that would hold for five centuries, passed a law called the Lex Iulia de maritandis ordinibus, the law on the marriage of the orders. It was followed in 9 AD by the Lex Papia Poppaea which extended and reinforced it. These laws taken together represent the first documented pronatalist legislation in western history and they were passed because Augustus was terrified that Roman citizens particularly the senatorial class were not having enough children.

The details are worth knowing because they mirror modern policy with eerie precision. Unmarried men over 25 and unmarried women over 20 were barred from receiving inheritances. The childless could only receive half of any inheritance left to them. Women who bore three children, four if they were freed women, were granted the ius trium liberorum (right of three children), a package of legal privileges, including the right to manage their own property without a male guardian. Men with children received preference in elections, in seating at public games, in assignments to provincial governorships. The state was offering a basket of financial incentives for reproduction and financial penalties for abstaining. It was in every meaningful sense a baby bonus program. And here is the part that should sound familiar. It did not work.

The Roman historian Cassius Dio writing in book 56 describes a scene where Augustus addressed a gathering of Roman knights, some married and some unmarried, and essentially berated the single men for failing in their duty to the state. The unmarried men, Dio reports, responded with protests so loud that Augustus had to modify the laws. Roman men were gaming the system, becoming betrothed to infant girls to claim the legal status of being engaged without actually committing to marriage or children. Others adopted children temporarily to secure inheritance rights. The evasion was so widespread that the laws had to be revised within 30 years.”

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