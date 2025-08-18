It's a shame Huey Lewis already took it, as otherwise, this would be a great band name... And frankly, I wouldn't be at all surprised to see tricky old Rick make a star turn on the X-Factor for his next role, following two critically acclaimed performances as first a stricken Covid patient, and now, two-tier justice villain.

I'm talking of course about Ricky Jones, the Labour councillor who was, a few days ago, acquitted by a jury of encouraging violent behaviour, after Jones was filmed at an anti-racism rally last year calling for far-right activists throats to be cut.

This definitely organic, not at all scripted and staged event took place just days after the equally completely grassroots, not at all intelligence agency operated, viral Tweet from lovely mummy, Lucy Connolly, calling for hotels full of migrants to be torched ("she didn't say that, she said "for all I care", I know, I know) that supposedly resulted in her swift imprisonment.

It is, of course, a total coincidence that Jones' trial has been delayed until almost the literal week of Connolly's scheduled release from prison, thereby ensuring her name is maximally back in the headlines in the build up to the grand finale. No, definitely not a scripted soap opera of the 'Free Deirdre' variety, full of dramatic plot twists to keep you optimally engaged in the action...

For those who are unfamiliar with the 'Free Deirdre' case, Deirdre Barlow (also briefly Deirdre Rachid) was a fictional character in the hugely popular UK soap opera, Coronation Street. In the late 1990s, the character was jailed, leading to mass national outcry, including from the media and politicians. The BBC reported at the time:

Prime Minister Tony Blair has promised to intervene, newspapers have launched campaigns and thousands of ordinary people are outraged at a gross miscarriage of justice.

The campaign to free Deirdre Rachid is gathering momentum with the Home Secretary Jack Straw under orders to look into the case.

The report continued:

Viewers want Deirdre out of her cell and back home in the fictional Lancashire town of Weatherfield.

And they are prepared to fight for Deirdre.

Almost every British national paper wants her freed. The tabloids are issuing 'Free Deirdre' stickers and T-shirts.

Sounds rather familiar, doesn't it? Hope you've picked up your Free Lucy mug by now (interesting item to use, a mug. Not stickers or t-shirts like Deirdre, but an item that has a specific dual meaning...)

But for now, back to Ricky Jones and his street theatre stunts that the press reports on as news...

Back in January 2021, Mr Jones was in the papers starring as a deathly ill Covid patient - he had tubes up his nose and everything - urging others to take the pandemic more seriously.

Kent Online (billed as "news you can trust since 1999") reported that:

Cllr Jones has been in hospital for three days after testing positive for Covid-19 on December 27 and needs oxygen to help him breathe 24 hours a day.

But he's urged people to take the virus more seriously and has blamed younger people, including his own children, for being too relaxed about social distancing.

"I contracted this virus, I believe, as a result of our children not taking this seriously," Cllr Jones told KentOnline. "I have a 22-year-old, 18-year-old and a 16-year-old who are socialising with their friends and their friends are socialising.

"It's only when we're being impacted like we are that our loved ones realise how bad this situation is.

"It's making everybody ill. But because they're not getting symptoms they don't see how serious the situation is."

Some gloriously signature Masonic theatre there, with Jones literally declaring people don't realise how ill they are because they are not ill.

He then goes on to claim that "I'm breathless, I can't move and I'm in a great deal of pain."

So apparently, full body paralysis was another symptom of the fictional cold virus back in '21.

Quite clearly, Jones was at this time a state acting scammer pretending to nearly die of Covid in order to scare and manipulate the populace, just like the Prime Minister himself, and just like - what an incredible coincidence! - Ray Connolly.

The husband of languishing Lucy, Mr Connolly - at the time a newly-elected councillor, just like Mr Jones - also featured in the press as a hospitalised Covid patient - Northampton's first, no less!

The BBC reported at the time that:

A newly-elected councillor who was "the first person diagnosed with Covid" at a town's hospital said he had felt scared for nurses treating him.

Ray Connolly tested positive for coronavirus at Northampton Hospital in early March 2020.

The Conservative, elected to West Northamptonshire Council on Friday, said his wife had been worried as "people were dying in Spain and Italy".

The report went on to quote Mr Connolly:

"I had been eating apple and cinnamon porridge at work and I said 'they have missed the apple out of this,'" he said.

"My taste was completely gone."

Wow. Amazing he lasted the week.

When asked to comment on how his brutal hospital ordeal and direct dicing with death might have affected his political ambitions, Connolly replied:

"It was the furthest thing from my mind when I was in hospital. I was more worried about not being able to play golf."

So there we have it. Two newly-elected councillors both pretending to have been on death's door with Covid, with one claiming most people don't know they're ill since they're not, and the other forgetting to be too worried about dying but rather referencing golf.

As is so often and accurately declared, we deserve better psyops... and definitely better psyopping actors.

Anyway, both these bargain basement Brandos managed to make miraculous recoveries from the apple-annihilating, calf-cannibalising virus (Jones claimed at one point that Covid had "ripped the back of his calves out") in time for their next star performances in the free speech wars.

RAY CONNOLLY stars as bewildered, heartbroken husband of languishing Lucy, an innocent victim of cruel Keir's two tier madness! How will Ray cope without his beloved and capable wife (guys, he can't even wash up!!)...

RICKY JONES returns to our screens as the rabble-rousing anti-hero, a left-wing firebrand who takes his activism too far... and brutally divides public opinion when he's not subject to the same harsh justice as others from different ends of the political spectrum.

TWO TIER KEIR SHOULD BE ASHAMED! BRITAIN IS BROKEN! FREE DEIRDRE!

The point is that the odds of any two legitimate people being high-profile in both the Covid op and the Lucy Connolly one are precisely zero (or perhaps - along with Labour's approval rating - less than that).

Ricky Jones and the Connolly couple are state crisis actors, and such people are often reused by said state across different ops.

Although Ricky Jones and the Connollys are styled as bitter rivals, at opposite ends of the political divide, the reality is that they're on exactly the same side, working for the same people and towards the same goals, as evidenced by Ricky Jones and Ray Connolly's mutual Covid scamming.

They both tried to manipulate through fear then, and they're trying to do the same again now, because people who are scared are far, far easier for the state to control.

In 2021, the state wanted you scared of Covid, and used the terrifying words and images provided by people like Jones and Connolly to create that fear.

(Don't forget that the UK government knew full well Covid and all attendant "rules" were nonsense, as evidenced by their endless "rule breaking" parties.)

Now, the state wants you scared of speaking your mind, lest you end up going to jail for your words, as (we are to believe) Connolly did, and Jones might have done... but he got a pass as he ticks the right socio-political boxes, whereas you probably don't.

That's the message you're supposed to get from this, so that you start self-censoring through fear, as self-censorship is far more effective than censorship enacted by government brute force, which people tend to kick back against.

Social engineers realised this many decades ago, when they developed the concept of 'the manufacture of consent', which involves using propaganda to manipulate the public into doing what the ruling classes want them to do, but making the public believe they're acting of their own free will. The most powerful weapon in this kind of propaganda is the creation of fear.

So, Ricky Jones and Ray Connolly are just two devious propagandising state actors doing what devious propagandising state actors do: controlling the populace through fabricated fear, because that is basically all governments ever do. And remember, Jones and Connolly did indeed work directly for the government as councillors - elected just as the Covid pantomime was about to make its debut.

After Covid had fizzled out and the Lucy Connolly free speech op was activated, it was important that, in order for the situation to have maximally galvanising impact, Lucy had a left-wing "counterpart". This person needed to be not white, in order that the rabble-roused right-wing could be relied upon to decree, "he's got off because he's brown and left-wing! She's in prison because she's white and right-wing! It's a disgrace and something must be done!" (cue the riots the state is absolutely desperate for, and - as multiple people keep relentlessly telling us - "the spark" to ignite them is coming).

Without Ricky Jones to juxtapose Lucy Connolly to, her case wouldn't have the full manipulating impact it's supposed to have, so that's exactly why he's there, and that's why - despite "offending" at almost exactly the same time - her case was dealt with instantly whilst his has been delayed until a week before her scheduled release.

It's all manicured exactly to elicit maximum outrage.

Or to put it another way - and as the BBC reported in the lead up to Deirdre's "release":

As soap fans sign up to the Free Deirdre campaign, conflicting messages are coming from Granada's studios in Manchester.

The Mirror newspaper, quoting a Street insider, says Deirdre will be freed within three months.

But Granada have built a set of Deirdre's cell and parts of her jail indicating a long running-storyline that could keep her inside for much longer.

All Granada would promise is more "twists and turns" as the plot unfolds.