Facebook just reminded me of the below post I wrote three years ago today, and I thought it was highly pertinent to share, in terms of illustrating exactly how the government and media foment fear to control populations (fear has always been the government's control mechanism of choice).

We're currently seeing all the same kind of lies, distortions, exaggerations and endless, exhaustive fear-mongering over the "far-right riots" that we did over the "world's deadliest plague".

As I enumerate below, the world's deadliest plague didn't actually see the national death rate increase at all, and neither have these riots resulted in a single additional fatality.

(Meanwhile, dozens of people have died in road accidents in the same timeframe - around five per day - but we hear nothing about them or mass media panics to halt all car travel etc.)

Nevertheless, the UK is currently being presented on the world stage as if it is some sort of gruesome war zone too treacherous to even visit (multiple countries including Australia and Sweden have warned their citizens off travelling here).

Well, do you know what happens in war zones?

People die. By the hundreds if not thousands.

And to repeat, has anyone been killed in these supposed deadly extremist war zone riots that are so virulently out of control we've been told to (oh, how predictable) "stay home and stay safe"?

No, they have not (of course, this fact has not stopped hysterical lunatics on Twitter from comparing the riots to the holocaust).

Just as there were no additional deaths during "Covid", either (not until the vaccine came along, at least).

As I wrote on August 7th, 2021...

“If you look at world population figures and global death rates over the past ten years, you will see 2020 - the year of the deadliest plague ever known to man - was in no way remarkable.

The global population increased (yes, increased), by 1.05% - a slight decrease on 2019's 1.08% increase, which was a slight decrease on 2018's 1.10% and 2017's 1.12%.(Source: https://www.worldometers.info/world-population/....)

In other words, the change between 2019 and 2020 was absolutely no different to the change between other recent years. The population increases every year, but that increase is declining by a couple of decimal percentage points each year. This has been the consistent trend for years and 2020 was absolutely no different.

That alone should be the conclusive evidence as to whether a deadly plague is really ravaging the globe or not (for the logic impaired, of which there alarmingly seem to be many millions - it isn't).

To focus on the UK, the overall all-cause mortality rate in 2020 was 9.4 deaths per 1,000 people (source: ONS), which is completely normal. I know the media would have us believe we were all immortal until coronavirus came along, but alas, 'tis not so (unless one happens to be Keith Richards).

In the UK, in normal, non-plague times, approximately 1,400 people die every day.

If there was a screaming news headline today saying, "OMG, OVER A THOUSAND PEOPLE DIED TODAY, THE PLAGUE IS UNSTOPPABLE!" - half the nation would immediately imprison themselves in their homes in hazmat suits (I know there's someone in the world right now taking a shower in a mask, I just know it), paralysed by undulating terror due to this horrifying figure....Yet this is a completely normal and unremarkable number of people to die.

There are over sixty million people in this country, a lot of them are old, and - I know this will come as a staggering, paradigm-shattering shock to many - when you have been old for a long time, you die.

Death in itself is not a tragedy. Premature death is a tragedy, but if someone is 96 and has lived a full life and dies peacefully at home surrounded by loved ones - well, that's the best that any of us can hope for and there's nothing tragic about that. It's sad, yes, but not all sadness is tragedy, so let's get some perspective - the one thing that is sorely lacking in this whole preposterous pantomime, and if we could just get some, the curtain would finally fall and we could get back to normal (or, the less tyrannical iteration of abnormality we had beforehand, at least...).

If you are in the midst of a real deadly plague, you don't have to constantly propagandise the public to remind them about it, since they all know - all too painfully clearly. All families have been touched ("bring out yer dead!" and so forth) and the role of the state and the media in such a situation is to promote and maintain a sense of calm, as the last thing you need in a genuine emergency is a country full of petrified people, since - as is well known by all behavioural science - frightened people don't think or behave rationally, and thus become a serious liability.

If you are a soldier in a war zone, does your commander want you to be a) a terrified wreck unable to leave base or perform your duties as you are petrified you might die, or b) calm and focused and able to continue to perform your duties optimally, despite potential danger?

In the UK in the blitz, was the media constantly pumping out "OMG, BOMBS, DEATH, YOU'RE ALL GOING TO DIE IF YOU DON'T STAY IN YOUR BUNKER!!!", or was the UK war effort in fact well known for the slogan "keep calm and carry on"?

In a real emergency, keeping the population in a permanent state of terror would be completely counterproductive at every level. That's (yet another) way you know we're not in a real emergency, and for even the most die-hard of plague enthusiasts, surely you don't believe there is more of an imminent threat to your life now, than in the war, when actual bombs were being dropped in the nation's back gardens multiple nights a week?

Yet then, the advice was to "keep calm and carry on", and now it's "EXIST IN PERPETUAL TERROR AND NEVER LEAVE YOUR HOME OR INTERACT WITH OTHER HUMANS EVER AGAIN".

In addition, when a country is in the midst of a genuine life-threatening emergency, that country does not need to perform extraordinary sleights of hand regarding hospital admission and death figures, to convince others the emergency is real.

In a real emergency, hospitals really are full, and you don't need to:

*Conflate "virtual wards" (e.g. people's own living rooms) with hospital admissions (yes, the sacred, holy NHS does this)

*Put 'Covid-19' on a death certificate even when no Covid test has been carried out (common practice)

*Put Covid-19 on a death certificate even when someone was terminally ill with longstanding cancer, heart disease or other serious illness (happens all the time)

I could go on (and on and on), but I think you get the point.

This is all a hoax. A mirage. There is no viral pandemic and never has been. All you need to do is the most rudimentary of statistical analyses and that fact becomes abundantly, irrefutably clear.

You can also speak to funeral directors and ask, were you busier than usual in 2020? They all say no. Many had their quietest period for years - until the vaccine programme began. Then they saw an abrupt upswing in deaths, which has continued to steadily rise as the vaccine programme intensifies.

So are we going to see significantly increased deaths this winter? Yes, I'm afraid we are. But if people cannot see that the fact there was NO increased death whilst we were in the throes of "world's deadliest plague", but there IS now we have the supposed "remedy" for it suggests something is a little awry here...

All that is happening right now is that warfare has upped its game very significantly. War started with tribes throwing rocks at each other, and escalated over the centuries to involve sophisticated technologies, tanks and bombs, but the evolution of warfare didn't just stop there - why would it?

Modern warfare realises the kill rate will be much higher if you can convince the enemy to administer the fatal "shots" to themselves. When people know they are under attack, they resist it and fight back. If you use psychological warfare to convince them the enemy forces are actually their friends who want to "help them" and that the deadly poison is "medicine", there is no resistance and they line up for it. It makes perfect, and painfully obvious, sense.

All you need to do is make the poison slow-acting and dependent on cumulative doses - which even your most amateur aficionado of poison could confirm is not difficult - so the connection is not made between administration of the shot, and death. A period of several months is plenty of time for plausible deniability and the "coincidence" defence - or, of course, to blame the death on "the new variant", consequently scaring even more people into lining up for the death shot.

That's so OBVIOUSLY what's going on that, short of mass hypnosis, there is no way anybody would not be able to see it. But of course, mass hypnosis is exactly what the nation is under, and so all the easily verifiable facts in what I've just written above will be dismissed, derided and mocked as "crazy conspiracy theory".

And is it crazy? It most certainly is. The plans of ruthless psychopaths tend to be. Is it a conspiracy? Of course it is: the ultra-wealthy and powerful orchestrators of world events have got together and conspired - it's kind of what they do. But it's no theory. It's happening.

In closing, I will just say this: never take health advice from people who think the world is overpopulated. I shouldn't have to explain that one.”

And here we are, three years to the day later, and the duplicitous deviants behind "Covid" have got out exactly the same playbook for "riot".

As I summarised three years ago: "EXIST IN PERPETUAL TERROR AND NEVER LEAVE YOUR HOME OR INTERACT WITH OTHER HUMANS EVER AGAIN!"

That was their message then and it's their message now. They want us permanently confined to our homes, living solitary, prison-like existences as "indoor humans" who interact with the world solely through our screens - and the way they convince us to submit to that is through a continual campaign of relentless fear: whether the fear of the day is a plague, a riot, or a particularly strong gust of wind.

As I said, when there is an actual, real threat, the government and media do the exact opposite of fear-mongering, because to amplify fear in a real emergency creates further danger as people become panicked and irrational which can greatly increase the overall risk (hence, "keep calm and carry on").

There is no real risk from these "far right riots". No more - and in fact considerably less - than we face every day by getting in a car (we are about 27 times more likely to die in a car crash than from a terrorist incident). An honest risk assessment of these events and the actual danger to our safety posed by them would immediately reach that conclusion.

Obviously, you probably do want to avoid any locations where angry young men are shouting and throwing things at each other, just as you do when the same young men do the same things when their football team loses.

Alcohol-fuelled men fighting and hurling abuse at each other happens every time there's a big sports match, and common sense easily dictates to most people to not go to where these men are. We do not require the international media and top government officials to inform us of the blindingly obvious - to keep out of the way of drunken yobs (who the police are perfectly capable of handling).

Yet keeping a cool head and deploying common sense is, of course, the last thing the media and government are promoting right now, because such rationality cannot be exploited to control people, nor to radically transform society.

Already we are seeing mass calls for facial recognition, social media suspension, and all the other predictable mechanisms of tyranny and control we always knew the Starmer administration would accelerate. He just needed a "crisis" to bring these measures in - and, how convenient, he's barely been in office five minutes and he's got one.

It's so obvious that if the establishment wanted to contain and conclude any "rioting", they would do what they do to every movement they want to strip of significance and influence - ignore it.

It is a matter of irrefutable fact, and something that every mainstream media editor knows:

"There is no such thing as bad publicity".

As such, the legacy press only ever gives coverage to causes they want to promote and amplify, regardless of whether the coverage they provide is positive or negative. The spin they put on it is largely irrelevant - what matters is that they are bringing it to the attention of millions of people who otherwise would not have known about it, thus vastly magnifying its significance and impact.

The entire mainstream press has united this week in providing blanket advertorial coverage to "riots" supposedly happening up and down the country this week - telling people what cities they're occurring in, and advising them where to go online to find further details.

They are going all out to lure as many people to these events as possible, and that is obvious.

They are simply attempting to make these events appear as well-attended as they can, in order to suggest to the terrorised, terrified populace that the threat of the "far-right" is enormous, and that "something must be done" to contain it. Cue facial recognition, digital ID, clampdowns on free speech online, ad infinitum ad nauseum.

We must always remember that the media is a malignant mirage, which does not exist to "report the news", but rather, to manipulate the mass mind with military-grade mind-control techniques, all fuelled by fear. The mainstream media is not an information resource, it is a psychological weapon, used to devastating effect against the populace.

The reality is that we are not living in a war zone.

Our safety is not endangered.

These are just malevolent media lies created to control us.

And - just as we didn't fall for the these mendacious illusions during "Covid" - we won't fall for them now, either.