For quite some time, I and other comparably cogitating commentators, have been predicting the potential of "The Great Reveal".

A stage-managed and scripted event designed to reinforce faith in the 'authorities' who coordinate said reveal, we always knew the harms of the Covid injections were set to come to light eventually, since this fact was clearly laid out in the modelling documents upon which Covid was based.

With extensive coverage this week from The Daily Mail and the BBC (and with the Mail's Matthew Lodge inviting the jab injured to contact him with their stories at matthew.lodge@mailonline.co.uk), it seems that irrefutable evidence of the catastrophic harms these jabs have done is finally hitting the mainstream.

So, as ever, we must ask - when many of us have been screaming from the rooftops about this for years, only to be roundly shut down by "the experts" - why this, why now?

Well, initially, with some people now being on jab 12-plus, it's "job done", quite frankly.

The ruthless depopulationists coordinating this sinister charade have got this injection into the arms of more than enough people, more than enough times.

They've made their money, hit their targets, and thus have very little to lose now from holding their own (jab-free) arms up and shrugging, "mea culpa, you got us. Some of these jabs aren't completely safe".

They have nothing to lose from this admission, as the pharmaceutical companies are completely indemnified against any legal action, so they only have attributes to gain, such as, renewed public faith and trust in authority.

It's taken such a long time to get the mainstream to acknowledge (even some small fraction of) the truth, that activists and injured parties who have been fighting such a tirelessly long battle will feel enormous gratitude and relief that they are finally being heard.

And, of course, that gratitude and relief will be inverted, weaponised, and completely used against them, to manipulate them into trusting the "authorities" behind this reveal, so they can be manouevred into receiving the next poisoned dart.

"No way," the jab-injured, or their loved ones, may firmly say. "Fool me once, shame on you. But there's no way I'm going to be fooled again. No more vaccines for me."

Mm, but vaccines aren't the only form of fashionable pharmaceutical injection, now, are they?

Please note that, coinciding with all this high-profile press about vaccine injury, is equally prominent publicity about another kind of experimental injection: Ozempic, the alleged "miracle cure" for obesity.

In the last few months, we've been treated to endless advertorials from the propaganda press claiming such and such "hot" celebrity achieved their enviable physique through using this injection (and if you believe this, I think Andrew Bridgen has a new lawsuit he'd like you to bankroll...).

It's exactly the same kind of intensive endorsement campaign we saw when all the 'slebs were parading around in their designer masks, and posting photos to Instagram of themselves pretending to get injected.

The message is, "monkey see, monkey do".

The social orchestrators of the world know this is how human psychology works at its most basic level: that when people see their favourite celebrities performing an action on a screen, they reliably and predictably go straight out and perform it themselves (hence why millions of women rushed out to get 'The Rachel', when beloved celebrity Jennifer Aniston portrayed the hairstyle on TV).

Consequently, demand for Ozempic and similar injectables that claim to cause their recipients to rapidly lose weight, has skyrocketed.

Of course, if people want to inject themselves with a witch's brew of toxic waste because Kim Kardashian said so, then, in a free and democratic society - provided they are being provided with the opportunity to give proper informed consent - that's up to them.

However, in a seriously sinister move this week from the British government (prefix not really necessary, as obviously, literally anything and everything the British government does is seriously sinister), it seems that this is not the intended future for Ozempic, because health secretary, Wes Streeting, has declared that the weight loss injections will be given to the unemployed "to help them get back to work".

Streeting said "widening waistbands" are "placing a burden on the NHS".

Well, this is immediately revealed as a conflicting statement that belies the scheme's true intentions, because somebody having a job does not mean they are not also placing a burden on the NHS... and this is especially so once they pass working age and become more and more likely to require state health services.

We already know the NHS cannot cope with the "burden" of elderly people that require its services currently, and that an assisted dying bill is being rushed through parliament specifically to deal with this "problem" (and we all know the NHS has been bumping the elderly off for years anyway, a phenomenon that was amplified exponentially during the fake pandemic - indeed, this widespread iatrocide was one of they key methods by which they manufactured "Covid deaths").

So, if the government is dishing out free injections specifically to members of the population who are draining the public purse (the obese, the unemployed), then obviously, it's not to philanthropically help them lose a few pounds: it's to kill them, because the only real way of thoroughly and permanently easing the burden on the NHS is to kill the people who might most require its services, either now or in the future, and so, of course, that is exactly what the government is doing.

It's a books-balancing exercise, same as the 'flu jab. As I have argued on many occasions, a government with a massive, unsustainably large cohort of elderly people, has no incentive at all to do anything that will extend their lives, and a huge incentive to kill them off. Therefore, if the government is directing a free annual injection campaign at this cohort, at huge public expense, then obviously the only reason for it is to expedite death and therefore save money in the long-run. That's exactly what the flu jab does do, and the government even admits it.

Yet elderly people are not the only group of people the overlords perceive as social burdens leaching from the public purse: anybody claiming benefits, or requiring long-term healthcare, is too. So, that means next up in the firing line (it's no coincidence all these injections are known as 'shots') are the unemployed and the obese.

A quick glance at the side effects of the Ozempic injection shows they include pancreatitis (a very serious, and potentially fatal, inflammation of the pancreas, most often seen in chronic alcoholics), thyroid tumours (use of Ozempic increases risk of thyroid cancer by 50-75%), and kidney failure (most who develop this do not survive beyond five years).

There's also a whole smorgasbord of delightful other experiences users can look forward to, including vomiting, fainting, palpitations, and breathing difficulties (around 9 in 10 users report these effects).

I mean, maybe it's just me, but I don't really think these attributes are going to make anybody more employable...

It's quite plainly obvious that Ozempic is just another depop product, and already, many people have been rushed to hospital at death's door as a result of using the injection.

So to "offer" this to the unemployed "to help them get back to work" is clearly not the benevolent act of charity and goodwill it is being presented as, and rather, poses some very urgent questions, such as:

What shape will this "offer" take? "Roll up your sleeve, fatty, or lose your benefits" - ?

Is it actually an "offer" or - like with the Covid vaccine - more of a mandate? "Get injected or lose your income", just as care workers were told?

And how will benefits claimants be assessed to determine if they qualify as obese and therefore eligible for this "offer"? It's not always obvious by looking at someone (more on that shortly), so will they actually be weighed in the benefits' office, like a recalcitrant dog in a veterinary surgery?

Well, the MP Kim Leadbeater did say, in relation to assisted dying, that we should start treating human beings more like dogs, so this is actually a very distinct possibility.

There are, of course, many and manifold serious problems with "offering" Ozempic to obese unemployed people, but here's a particularly plump one: have a look at this guy (not the clown, the other one...).

Nobody would call him obese and most people wouldn't even think he looked particularly overweight... but according to national guidelines, he's obese (and upon discovering this fact, he promptly made a whole film on the subject).

That's because obesity is defined as having a BMI over 30, and BMI is worked out by dividing your weight by your height - regardless of whether that weight is composed of muscle or fat. That means that more muscular people, who no sane person would even begin to think of as "obese", or necessarily even overweight, can in fact fit the official definition for it.

Equally, people who most would simply consider to be carrying a few extra pounds - a far cry from the gargantuan caricatures who wobble around Walmart on mobility scooters - are frequently astonished to find that, technically, they're obese.

So, under the government's proposed new scheme, all of these people would be "offered" Ozempic, if they happened to be struggling to find a job.

Needless to say, in the current climate, more people than ever are struggling to find a job. "Covid" decimated many businesses, whilst AI continues to subsume entire industries (I just found out, to my considerable horrified shock, that the copywriting agency I trained with - a very successful West London operation which had been in business 16 years - went bust 18 months ago because AI is taking all the copywriting jobs).

Moreover, increased unemployment isn't the only legacy the fake plague has left us with... because what other widespread effect did "Covid" have?

Stuck at home on furlough, with all opportunities for socialising and leisure shut down, and with endless delivery apps at their disposal to indulge their every junk food craving, a lot of people put on weight.

(And personally, I think the Covid vaccines played a role in this too, as I am not the only person to have observed that many of the injected - including those who had previously always been naturally slim and remained active through the plandemic - have suddenly put on significant weight. Indeed, as I explored in my last article, I think vaccines generally have played a significant role in the spiralling obesity epidemic, and now we see what a sinister "treatment" the world's governments have developed for obesity, it makes perfect sense why they would want to engineer an obesity crisis. Problem-reaction-solution, as always.)

So, to sum, the Covid chapter created more obese, unemployed people than ever... and now, the obese unemployed are being "offered" a round of free state injections to "ease the burden" they represent.

It couldn't be more transparent, really, could it, and as I alluded to earlier - whatever scepticism people may now have developed about vaccines, will not reliably be extended to Ozempic, because it's not a vaccine, is it?

That is why I have always maintained the "no virus" argument is not the big, game-changing "gotcha" its most ardent proponents think it is (and to be clear, I don't believe there is a "Covid virus", nor that viruses are contagious or cause disease, and no experiment attempting to prove otherwise has ever been successful). Such proponents insist that this is is "the one big lie which if we could just expose, would cause the whole house of cards to come crashing down".

Well, this is plainly not true, as first of all, many traditional vaccines are not for (so-called) viral conditions anyway, they're for bacterial ones, such as tetanus, diphtheria, and meningitis. So you could easily construct a vaccine schedule that would do all the desired damage without invoking viruses at all.

But additionally, and as we now see, you can convince people to inject themselves for a whole host of conditions that have nothing to do with any alleged virus or bacteria, and which are not in any way seen as contagious. And you can get much of the rest of the population to put pressure on them to take these injections, too, by saying "these people are burdening the public purse and taking your hard earned money in benefits and NHS care. Shouldn't these fatties be forced to slim down and get back to work?"

This doesn't just apply to obesity, either, it applies to a range of other conditions seen to "burden the public purse", such as alcoholism.

So how about an injection for that?

Well, there is one, and it's currently getting comparable press coverage to Ozempic.

Naltrexone (brand names Revia and Vivitrol, which I can't help keep reading as 'vitriol') is an intramuscular injection to treat "Alcohol Use Disorder" which works by blocking the neurological euphoric and sedative effects of alcohol (and several other drugs). Also available in pill form, it's been heavily promoted this week by glam yummy mummies for whom wine 'o' clock was getting just a bit out of hand!

It's safe and stigma-free, is the message. "Hey, relax! This isn't like Antabuse for down and out alcoholics, this is for regular people like you who just need a bit of extra support when it comes to turning down that third glass, haha! Simply take a quick jab (or pop a lil' pill) and you can enjoy all the social benefits of drinking without worry! How does it work? Well, it just rewires the brain a bit, nothing to be concerned about. Are there side effects? Sure, it might make you a bit suicidal, but wouldn't you be feeling like that anyway if you couldn't have your nightly tipple, haha!"

Of course, heavy drinkers are another potential burden for the state, so they are being targeted with pharmaceuticals too - and this "miraculous" new anti-alcohol therapy is literally even called 'Ozempic for drinkers'.

So, you see, that's why they're revealing the harms of the Covid vaccine now.

They don't need you to take any more Covid vaccines at this point, those particular injectables have done their intended job.

Instead, they need you to "treat" the unemployment, weight, and drinking issues the fake plague created, or exacerbated, for you, and that are now making you a state burden (if, that is, you haven't had the good grace to die already, which, as we know, a huge and ever-increasing number of people have).

All that said, that doesn't mean there aren't positives to take from "the reveal", because, strategised or not, the fact remains that the vaccine-injured exist and need help, so any high-profile media campaign that assists in getting them that help, is good. So I encourage people to share their stories with the Mail via the email address given at the start.

Yet as always, we must look at the bigger picture, and discern what the reveal is ultimately going to be used to do (I strongly suspect we will see a comparable grand reveal in the US after the Presidential Elections next month, accredited to all the predictable high-profile "heroes" - Trump, Kennedy, Carlson, Rogan, etc).

Ultimately, I believe, this is happening now in order to increase trust in the next generation of injectables, which may well have nothing to do with "viruses" or contagious conditions.

So overall - and needless to say - we must continue to immunise ourselves by rejecting the idea, in its entirety, that the government can ever solve our problems by giving us an injection.

(And the last five words of that sentence weren't strictly necessary.)