Miri’s Massive Missives

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Doug's avatar
Doug
2h

The purpose of the media is not to simply report newsworthy events or to keep citizens well-informed, it is to manage, manipulate, and mislead the populace, in the way that most serves ruling class interests.

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Mick Wyatt's avatar
Mick Wyatt
1h

As you have stated many times Miri our first question to any high profile media story should always be 'is it real?'

You've previously mentioned the book Public Opinion, written by Walter Lippmann in 1922. I am currently reading it so (for anyone who hasn't read it & may be interested) here's some text from it that relates to how our opinions about these 'events' are formed.

'It is often very illuminating, therefore, to ask yourself how you got at the facts on which you base your opinion. Who actually saw, heard, felt, counted, named the thing, about which you have an opinion? Was it the man who told you, or the man who told him, or someone still further removed? And how much was he permitted to see?..You can ask yourself these questions, but you can rarely answer them. They will remind you, however, of the distance which often separates your public opinion from the event with which it deals.'

'In order to conduct a propaganda there must be some barrier between the public and the event. Access to the real environment must be limited, before anyone can create a pseudo-environment that he thinks wise or desirable. For while people who have direct access can misconceive what they see, no one else can decide how they shall misconceive it, unless he can decide where they shall look, and at what.'

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