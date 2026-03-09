Miri’s Massive Missives

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Scamitis's avatar
Scamitis
6d

Even though I haven't been paying attention to "the war" it's hard to completely dismiss it as "Iran" and "war" is on everybody's lips. A good dose of Miri AF is just what the non-alopathic dr ordered. Cheers Miri.

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Andrew Marsh's avatar
Andrew Marsh
6d

There are certainly huge political games afoot, from India to Chyna to Russia to Europe to the USA. It is all about control - who gets what and how much that will cost.

The USA claims of regime change seem hollow given the internal Iranian protest fomenting has fallen flat, and the cleric who was killed has been replaced by his son - so, business as usual.

Yet more of the world see the USA posturing for what it is - and the way 'deadly enemies' such as Russia or Chyna are prepared to do deals within deals to obtain oil or LNG at a 'good price'.

Oh, and by the way, war is often the vehicle used to burn out inflation - and often leaves huge debt in it's wake too.

Europe - EU27 and UK - is already selected to be at 'fault' and will be 'punished'. How? Yet to be revealed, but already declared.

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