Marianna Kunna
13h

I clearly remember seeing posters in my doctor's surgery with Roald Dahl telling the story of Olivia, and 'advising' parents to get their kids vaccinated. I was young but, even back then, something seemed 'off' to me. Great article! Thank you.

moira garstin
13h

I appreciate you researching children's literature, although I find it particularly upsetting. My son read all the Harry Potter books as they were first being published. He was about 12 and the fanfare around the books was extraordinary. I wonder if there was some programming in them that was used during the Covid propaganda. He was completely under the propaganda spell during the Covid era. Sheesh, I sound like a conspiracy theorist.

I have grandchildren who like to read and I don't know what books to get for them. Any suggestions?

