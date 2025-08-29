John and Stephen Yaxley have a lot to answer for...

Recently, I've been asked what I think about the new "Raise the Colours" campaign - the nationwide initiative to display the English and/or UK flag across the country - and, simultaneously, have been bombarded on social media by the "iconic" image of the young Scottish girl brandishing a knife and axe to protect from evil invaders.

What do I think about this?

Well, largely I think it's a LARP - a live-action role play - designed to depict indigenous inhabitants of the British isles, and certain patriotic, right-wing sentiments they may possess, as brutish, lawless thugs about whom Something Must Be Done.

As soon as I saw every prominent, promoted right-wing social media account posting about the Scottish girl - at one point, the first twelve consecutive Tweets on my Twitter feed were all about this girl - I knew immediately it was an op, as organic events simply don't blow up like this.

Ditto "Raising the Colours".

Real grassroots initiatives - initiatives that genuinely threaten establishment interests - invariably face enormous struggles to get any kind of publicity at all, for obvious reasons (i.e., the establishment doesn't publicise things that threaten it), and their progress, if they make any, is slow burn and gradual, not zeitgesty and instantaneous.

Hence, anything that gets coordinated, lockstep coverage from the MSM and big social media accounts is never a grassroots occurrence, always part of a strategised op, and never in our interests to promote or invest in as real.

The initial story circulated about the Scottish girl was that she, aged 14, was brandishing weapons in a desperate attempt to protect her sister, aged 12, from illegal immigrants.

This therefore immediately had a strong whiff of the Southport fake news to me - when we were initially told the perpetrator of the Southport attacks was an illegal Muslim immigrant.

The prominent, promoted right-wing accounts leapt on this immediately and shared the "news" widely.

It soon came out that this news was fake, and the "real" perp was a Cardiff-born Christian.

Equally, the initial story seeded about the Scottish girl was that her sister was being harassed by illegal immigrants, but within 24 hours, the "real" story was confirmed: that an altercation had occurred between a legal immigrant - who was going to the shops with his wife - and the Scottish girls. CCTV apparently showed the legal immigrant had done nothing wrong, and it was the girls at fault, one of whom was subsequently arrested.

I believe this is the "real" story as much as I believe child actor and alumni of Pauline Quirke's drama school, Axel Rudakabana, really murdered three girls at a Taylor Swift dance class, so the point I'm making is not "social media was wrong and the MSM was right", but rather, that the whole thing was staged, including the initial misrepresentation of the situation, to goad right-wing accounts into sharing what turned out to be "fake news", so they can then be demonised as evil racists, which, of course, is exactly what's happened.

If we were left in any doubt about the scripted fakery of this incident, there, like clockwork, is the high-profile fundraiser to pay the crisis actors. Sorry, I mean to "compensate the victims" (the only surprise is that it's not hosted on Democracy 3...).

There is an obvious agenda at play to depict those with right-wing, nationalist beliefs as thick, dangerous brutes, and those with left-wing, multicultural beliefs as the opposite. To ratify this, the media keeps lacing traps with red meat bait (poor little white girl forced to defend her sister from evil immigrant invaders!) to provoke the right-wing into reacting as desired, so that said right-wing can then be demonised as evil, stupid savages when it turns out the story isn't true (meanwhile, real stories of immigrant violent crime are suppressed and kept out of the headlines).

In effect, the ruling classes want to equate the British right-wing entirely with the Tommy Robinson character, which, of course, is exactly why they invented the Tommy Robinson character.

Tommy Robinson - real name Stephen Yaxley-Lennon - embodies all the thuggish, coarse, anti-intellectual traits the refined classes (or at least, Guardian readers) equate with the right-wing, meaning that any time the establishment wants to destroy a right-wing movement's credibility or influence, it just attaches Tommy to it (see Advance UK, which has now been neutralised as real opposition by Tommy's high-profile membership, which has the obvious effect of making anti-Robinson Reform look more moderate, and therefore even more likely to succeed in the next GE, as has always been the plan).

It may be incidental, or it may not, that "Tommy" shares a surname with Beatles legend, John, but what is certainly not incidental is that their respective legacies are to push the same agenda.

John Lennon is most known for his enduring ballad, Imagine, where the Liverpudlian croons:

Imagine there's no countries

It isn't hard to do

Nothing to kill or die for

And no religion, too...

Imagine no possessions

I wonder if you can

No need for greed or hunger

A brotherhood of man

Imagine all the people

Sharing all the world...

I hope someday you'll join us

And the world will live as one

That right there is a straight-up, no holds barred, blueprint for the one world government NWO.

The reality of such an environment is, of course, entirely dystopian, because it strips people of all human identity. All throughout human history, people have identified with their tribe - their country - and their religion, to give them a clear sense of who they are and where they belong.

Nationality, religion, race, family, and gender are the cornerstones of human identity. These things give people a strong sense of purpose and unambiguous notion of their place in the world, and are therefore all obstacles against being subsumed by a tyrannical state.

That's exactly why the NWO goal is to wipe them all out (the transgender push is ultimately about abolishing all genders), in order to create the "perfect" citizen-slave who has no identity of their own, with their only allegiance to an all-powerful global state.

Obviously, if the ruling classes openly declared, "we want to erase all pillars of human identity as this makes people lost, rootless, consumer-drones who are much easier to manage", there would be enormous pushback, so that's not what they're doing.

Instead, they are depicting all those things I just listed - nationality, religion, race, gender - as being the root causes of all conflict, hostility, and hate in the world.

I mean, look what happens when we have countries - people "raise the colours" and stoke racial and political tensions, leading to violent conflict!

When we have religions, it's even worse! Look at all the wars, hatred, and division they cause!

Genders cause virulent misogyny and misandry!

Families are toxic oppressive pressure cookers!

Isn't it better that we just scrap the lot of them?

And then we could all live in the blissful peaceful utopia, a "brotherhood of man", just as clearly illustrated in John Lennon's Imagine.

(Although those lyrics really need updating for a contemporary audience to a "siblinghood of non-binariness".)

This is also why we've seen a contrived revival of religion recently, amongst key public figures in particular.

US Vice President, JD Vance, for example, has recently converted to Catholicism (from atheism).

I do not believe that Mr Vance is really a Catholic, or a Christian of any stripe, but rather, that he is LARPing as one for political purposes.

Nothing so simple as pretending to be a Christian to get votes from America's large and influential Bible belt, but for far more nefarious reasons...

Namely, to ultimately convince the American, and global, public that religion is a great evil that needs to be abolished. For this to happen, the world's two most powerful religions - Christianity and Islam - need to be depicted on the world stage as so brutal and oppressive that the public becomes convinced it is too dangerous for them to exist.

They have to go.

It is my contention that JD Vance has been drafted into place (and his rapid rise to such a powerful political position is extremely suspect) to preside over some sort of autocratic theocracy aka The Handmaid's Tale, to inspire Americans to push back in disgust and revolt (it has been my prediction for a while that Trump will "die" whilst in office and JD will take over, something the man himself seemed to ratify today as a distinct possibility).

Any big-budget, star-studded show that everybody's watching and talking about is always some form of predictive programming, and therefore, that's what The Handmaid's Tale is too. It's showing us the "dangers" of right-wing political beliefs and religious sentiments, because just look what happens when people with those beliefs actually come to power!

A comparable scenario is depicted in the BBC drama, Years and Years. While the religious element isn't as marked (as religious sentiment isn't as strong in the UK as the US), this piece of programming does seek to illustrate to us how evil those with right-wing beliefs are, and what horrors unfold if they ever come to power.

It is therefore incumbent on those of us who don't identify as genderless vegan atheist "global citizens" to ensure that we don't contribute to the intentional mischaracterisation of us as low IQ lawless thugs - "flag shaggers", "gammons" and all the rest of it.

I have noticed that every "normie" I meet initially assumes I possess left-wing political beliefs, for the sole and simple reason that I do not embody a right-wing stereotype. The normie left firmly believes that all those of a right-wing persuasion are red-faced inarticulate buffoons who rage about "takin' back our fookin' country" by violently assaulting immigrants - and, in particular, that such people swear continuously, because they are poorly educated and therefore lack a wider ranging vocabulary.

I have observed that many of the prominent "right-wing influencer" types often go off on foul-mouthed rants, overusing the c-word in particular, which does nothing but confirm the general stereotype of the right-wing as aggressive and inarticulate. I am therefore entirely convinced that the prominent accounts who do this, do it on purpose, just as "Tommy" embodies the thuggish right-wing caricature on purpose, in order to give more ammo to the globalist left to prove what awful people those on the right really are.

(And being "on the right" these days simply means possessing beliefs such as Eddie Izzard isn't a woman.)

The construction of words is known as "spelling", and swear words are known as "curse" words, because of the extraordinary, effectively magical power of words - and those who practice the dark arts are very well aware of this, and well aware of the spells and curses they are casting with their chosen language. So a lot of crude, crass cursing may tell us a lot about the real motivations of certain prominent people.

The main takeaway from all this is that what we think of as "politics" and "current affairs" is really all one big LARP - a live-action role play - where the main characters are scripted, fictional creations simply playing parts on a screen. JD Vance isn't really a Christian, he's just playing one on TV. Tommy Robinson isn't really a right-wing thug, he's just cast in that role (and, allegedly, also moonlights as a Muslim Imam).

All the big players and major influencers know what they're doing, they know they're performing pied pipers, misleading us on purpose.

What we have to ensure, therefore, is that we don't unintentionally become unpaid extras playing supporting roles in this ludicrous Lennonist - and indeed Leninist - LARP.

So I won't be raising a flag - or indeed brandishing an axe - because that is exactly what the cynical social controllers want me to do.

Instead of being an unpaid extra in this puerile pantomime, I instead encourage us all to focus on being main characters, living authentic lives, and defying scripted stereotypes.

Just "Imagine" that, John and Stephen Yaxley...