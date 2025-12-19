The (inter)net is closing in
I was utterly dismayed to receive an email from one of my Substack subscribers today, informing me that - despite being a paid subscriber, and therefore having already ‘verified’ themselves by Substack’s own stated standards - they are unable to view my posts without submitting to a FACE SCAN.
This is some next-level dystopian insanity, and, of course, the subscriber did the right thing by refusing to comply, and cancelling their subscription.
They asked me if there is an alternative way of supporting me, and this is what I said:
I am working towards installing comments on my website, but in the meantime, can I suggest Patreon - I effectively use that as a ‘comments section’ for my website, where I post the link to the article on Patreon, people can read it at my website (never age-restricted), and then return to Patreon to comment:
https://www.patreon.com/c/miriaf
This has been working well, since, as I don’t post the full text of the article on Patreon, it isn’t ever restricted and people can read and comment freely.
So if you are having any similar problems viewing my content on Substack, please do switch over to Patreon. Nobody is reporting any age-restrictions - much less biometrical scanning demands! - obscuring their access there, so this should be a good interim measure until I can get a functioning comments section on my website.
Thank you for your patience on this, and for your support, which is, as always, enormously appreciated.
And - despite the cabal’s various, grinch-like, Christmas-cancelling efforts - please do have a very Merry Christmas!
does having a vpn help? you can change country at a moment's notice. I was asked to sign in when it was registered to England but a quick switch to Sweden and 'voila'.
This Online Safety Act is a true indicator that left/right is misdirection. This hideous bill was prepared under the Tories, and then adopted seamlessly by their partners in the Labour Party.
Based in San Francisco, Substack states that it is merely following the law wherever it operates. The government will sit back and say that it doesn’t answer for private companies and isn’t directly censoring anyone.
The penalties threatened by Ofcom are mind-boggling: 10 per cent of a tech company’s worldwide revenue or £18million (whichever is bigger). That was enough to make Substack relent on its promise of free speech... ‘The law, originally marketed as protecting children from pornography, was hijacked by various groups to counter “hate”, by which they mean people with opinions they don’t like.’
