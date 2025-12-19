I was utterly dismayed to receive an email from one of my Substack subscribers today, informing me that - despite being a paid subscriber, and therefore having already ‘verified’ themselves by Substack’s own stated standards - they are unable to view my posts without submitting to a FACE SCAN.

This is some next-level dystopian insanity, and, of course, the subscriber did the right thing by refusing to comply, and cancelling their subscription.

They asked me if there is an alternative way of supporting me, and this is what I said:

I am working towards installing comments on my website, but in the meantime, can I suggest Patreon - I effectively use that as a ‘comments section’ for my website, where I post the link to the article on Patreon, people can read it at my website (never age-restricted), and then return to Patreon to comment:

https://www.patreon.com/c/miriaf

This has been working well, since, as I don’t post the full text of the article on Patreon, it isn’t ever restricted and people can read and comment freely.

So if you are having any similar problems viewing my content on Substack, please do switch over to Patreon. Nobody is reporting any age-restrictions - much less biometrical scanning demands! - obscuring their access there, so this should be a good interim measure until I can get a functioning comments section on my website.

Thank you for your patience on this, and for your support, which is, as always, enormously appreciated.

And - despite the cabal’s various, grinch-like, Christmas-cancelling efforts - please do have a very Merry Christmas!