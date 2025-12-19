Miri’s Massive Missives

Kevin Molloy
8h

does having a vpn help? you can change country at a moment's notice. I was asked to sign in when it was registered to England but a quick switch to Sweden and 'voila'.

This Online Safety Act is a true indicator that left/right is misdirection. This hideous bill was prepared under the Tories, and then adopted seamlessly by their partners in the Labour Party.

kevin
9h

Based in San Francisco, Substack states that it is merely following the law wherever it operates. The government will sit back and say that it doesn’t answer for private companies and isn’t directly censoring anyone.

The penalties threatened by Ofcom are mind-boggling: 10 per cent of a tech company’s worldwide revenue or £18million (whichever is bigger). That was enough to make Substack relent on its promise of free speech... ‘The law, originally marketed as protecting children from pornography, was hijacked by various groups to counter “hate”, by which they mean people with opinions they don’t like.’

Taken from:

https://www.conservativewoman.co.uk/the-sinister-censoring-of-substack-wrongthink/?utm_source=substack&utm_medium=email

