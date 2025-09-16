One of many and various misdemeanours I have taken my shambolic local council to task for is their shameful divisive promotion of a "far-right riot" that wasn't.

Back when riots were all the rage (at least, as far as the propaganda press was concerned), a breathless fear-based memo quickly spread around social media, penned by several of my local councillors, that a "far-right riot" was coming to Huddersfield, about which we should all be very, very scared.

Families were advised to cower in their houses, business owners were encouraged to shut up shop, and we were all strictly instructed to stay far away from the centre of town.

So, of course, the first thing I did was stride down to the centre of town, to see for myself if this deadly far-right riot was - as I anticipated it would be - about as deadly as the fake plague.

What I encountered confirmed my suspicions: apart from a small gaggle of counter-protestors sitting on the town square steps and holding a scraggly "Hate Will Not Win" banner, there was no assembly of any sort to be seen. Not a single, solitary far-right rioter of any description. Not even a lone balaclava.

Nevertheless, several local businesses, including an arts and crafts shop and an opticians, had shut up shop for the day and gone home (interestingly, none of the ethnic businesses, whom we are to suppose would be more natural targets for evil far-right extremists, had closed, and didn't seem in the slightest bit unnerved. White middle-class liberals, however, were clearly terrified).

In the aftermath of the riot that wasn't, I sent a very strongly worded letter to my local council to tell them off, and strictly forbade them from ever doing such a thing again (and thus far, they haven't), but the whole episode illustrated a very interesting phenomenon about human psychology: things don't need to be real to elicit fear-based, emotional reactions.

People simply need to believe that (and therefore act as if) they are real...

We saw exactly the same thing during "Covid". There was no Covid, it was a media illusion and mirage, and this is because the ruling classes know that where it comes to manipulating people, it doesn't matter what's "real" - it matters what people believe, and, more specifically, what they've invested their emotions in.

Once you've got someone operating out of their emotions (fear, anger, grief, etc.) and not their reason (intellect, analysis, discernment), you've got them, and you can manipulate them to do pretty much anything, no matter how ludicrous or barbaric.

Wearing a face muzzle with a cut-out hole to play the trombone? Tick!

Consuming copious quantities of Scotch Egg to stop the plague getting into your pint? Tick!

Letting you loved ones die in agony and alone with just an inflated rubber glove on their forehead for company? Tick!

Nothing that any "believers" were manipulated into doing through Covid was based on reason or evidence, it was all based on irrational emotion and fear.

Inducing irrational emotion and fear are absolutely essential to the social scriptwriters in commanding compliance with all of their psyops, because if people don't react emotionally to any given high-profile media production, they tend to see very quickly all the fakery and theatre, and therefore reject it.

I hesitate to say this, as I'm sure my critics will make much of it, but I may have a slight advantage in this area, as I'm not naturally very emotional. Indeed, at school I used to be compared to Spock (no I don't have big ears and that isn't why I like hats!).

I think I've thawed a fair bit since then (I cried at 'Love Actually', although that may be an even more unwise thing to publicly admit to), but the realm of the emotions remains one in which I do not very comfortably reside, and that is said to be generally so for Aquarians, the astrological assembly to which I belong (I was born February 14th, and it is evidence of God's wonderful sense of humour that he put Valentine's Day within the bracket of the zodiac's least mushy sign...).

Aquarians are very humanitarian - they care a great deal about humanity as a whole, hence the Aquarian emblem is the 'water bearer', symbolising their desire to serve humanity - but the nitty gritty messy business of individual human emotions, they're not so enthused by...

Anyway, a more diplomatic way of describing someone as "cold and unemotional" is to say they are "good in a crisis" ("cool" even *sunglasses emoji*) - that is to say, if someone's natural reaction to a difficult or stressful situation is not to be overwhelmed by their emotions, but rather, to look at it practically and analytically and see what can actually be done, they can be quite helpful to have around.

I explored that idea further here, and how if - when the people around us are doing everything possible to try and induce panic, stress, and upset, we can nevertheless manage to keep a cool head and assess the situation rationally - we're far more likely to see it as it actually is, rather than through the clouded haze of emotions.

That's why, whenever there's a psyop, the gatekeepers and bad actors always go straight for the emotional jugular to silence sceptics:

"You vile ghoul!"

"Show some respect for the family!"

"Think of the children!"

And so on and so forth.

They're never prepared to meet you on the plain of pure reason, evidence, and facts, because there they would so transparently lose. So they keep the debate entirely focused on primal, primitive emotion, including levelling lots of personal insults, as these are the best way of keeping someone in their primitive, defensive ("reptilian") brain and detached from their higher reasoning.

Whether a media narrative is true or false, the best way to discern that is through deploying reason, not emotion. It's critical to remember when responding to what we see in the news that media creations and world stage characters are not our family and friends. Obviously, if something terrible happens to someone we actually know and have a relationship with, it's natural to react emotionally (even for me!).

If it's a world stage character who we only know through a screen, reacting to their "death" emotionally opens us up for the extraordinary manipulation that may (and often does) follow. Although we can't necessarily stop ourselves reacting emotionally, we can be aware that we have, and aware of the fact that strong emotions cloud judgement.

Therefore, it's always better to step away from the situation, and allow our emotions to subside, before coming to a view - and especially before expressing that view online, as many people learned to their cost during the "Southport stabbings" episode.

When it was reported that three little white girls had been murdered at a Taylor Swift dance class, and the culprit was an illegal Muslim immigrant, emotions were through the roof, and many people shared this 'news' in absolute apoplexy.... and then it turned out not to be true.

The ruling classes planted this fake news on purpose, in order to take advantage of people's heightened emotional state, knowing how easy people are to manipulate when in a state of intense emotionality, and therefore, that they would immediately share the news without holding back to fact-check and ensure it was true.

The social scriptwriters use this trick again and again. They induce strong emotions - most often hatred and fear - because these disable people's higher functioning, and make them very suggestible and manipulable.

The only reason that a person would believe, for instance, that the Charlie Kirk "assassination" is real, despite the extraordinary plethora of evidence to the contrary, is because they're stuck in their emotions.

The same can be said for the "deadly far-right riots" last summer, which caused entire countries to warn their citizens off travelling here.

In reality, not a single person died in these "riots", and even injury was rare, with many of the "riots" entirely peaceful and "carnival-like".

Needless to say, the same can be said for "Covid", which didn't exist, and all the evidence clearly shows that it didn't (it was just the flu rebranded), but people stuck in fear - and hatred of those who weren't - believed that it was, and behaved accordingly.

The fact that "Covid" happened - that billions of people performed in this entirely fictitious pantomime - reveals the tedious oft-rolled out "that can't be fake, too many people would have to be in on it" defence as the nonsense it is.

If the ruling classes can pull off Covid - and they did - they can pull off anything. The moon landings, Manchester Arena, Charlie Kirk - these are tiny am-dram matinees when compared to fake global pandemics.

To those who say "oh, so everything is fake is it?!", you reveal how detached you are from reality by believing that "everything" is equivalent to, and synonymous with, "what's reported sensationally in the news".

Headline news represents about 0.0000001% or less of all things that are happening in the world at any given time.

Millions of newsworthy things happen every day that are never reported sensationally in the news, including great tragedies. Every day, people are murdered, babies die, horrific exploitation and abuse occurs all over the world. This is all very real. But how much of it makes the headlines?

Therefore, we really quite urgently need to make a distinction between "everything" (all events that happen in the world) and "sensationalist headline news" (<0.01% of things that happen in the world), before accusing those who turn a sceptical eye to high-profile media narratives of saying "everything is fake".

Most things that receive international headline news coverage - otherwise known as "lockstep" news coverage - do indeed have a degree of fabrication to them, and are, not infrequently, faked altogether - hence my phrase, "if it's headline news, it's a ruse".

Please note this phrase is quite separate and distinct from saying "everything is a psyop and everyone is fake" (although I have written an article with that title for your delectation).

It is critical to always bear in the forefront of our minds that the mainstream media doesn't exist to report "the news". To verify this, go and speak to your friends and neighbours and ask them about their lives. You will find innumerable newsworthy stories that have never been reported anywhere.

Rather, the mainstream media exists to reinforce the regime, and it does this by presenting ruling class propaganda that is specifically designed to manipulate the masses into behaving as the ruling classes desire.

The most effective propaganda is that which is entirely under the control of the propagandists, and real, organic events by their very nature are not.

Hence, the ruling classes - the world stage directors and producers - script and stage events, and use the media to present them as real, which is an entirely legal thing for them to do.

They build up beloved onscreen characters - just as they do in long-running TV shows - and then, when the time is right, they kill them off (they kill the onscreen character, not the actor playing them) to induce shock and trauma (emotions) which render people suggestible and manipulable.

The basis of MK Ultra mind-control is trauma, precisely because it renders people so susceptible to programming and manipulation. The media is utilised (and has been all our lives) to keep us all in a low-level state of trauma brainwashing, where we are manipulated and controlled with a constant barrage of traumatic events.

Plagues! Riots! Assassinations!

As discussed, it's far more effective for the ruling classes to stage and script these things - then they're in full control of the action - than to have them happen for real, so that's generally what they do.

Sure, some things reported in the media are real, and the less theatrical a news story, and the less lockstep national/international coverage it receives, the more likely it is to be real.

But whether a media story is real or not real, you're always at an advantage to respond with reason and logic, rather than emotion.

And there's another element to this, too: it's not just that it's easier for the ruling classes to stage things rather than to make them happen for real, it's also part of the propagandist ritual of humiliation.

That ultimately is what the purpose of propaganda is: to mock and humiliate its victims by obliging them to believe in something that is so obviously not true. It's about forcing them to subjugate themselves to a false reality, as was so acutely embodied in the story of The Emperor's New Clothes.

That's why they always make their psyops so obviously fake. That's why they routinely deploy such terrible acting.

For those of us not subsumed by our emotions and therefore looking at things rationally, they want us to see that the event is fake. They want us to know we're being lied to. But to feel that we have to act as if we believe it ("act like you have it", as they explicitly instructed in "Covid"), to maximise our humiliation.

The overarching message they want you to receive is that you have to obey masters you know are, quite frankly, taking the piss out of you.

As Theodore Dalrymple said:

"The purpose of communist propaganda was not to persuade or convince, not to inform, but to humiliate; and therefore, the less it corresponded to reality the better. When people are forced to remain silent when they are being told the most obvious lies, or even worse when they are forced to repeat the lies themselves, they lose once and for all their sense of probity. To assent to obvious lies is in some small way to become evil oneself."

"But the Emperor has nothing on at all!", cried a small child.

"Shut up, you vile ghoul - stop being so paranoid!" chanted the crowd...