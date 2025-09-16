Miri’s Massive Missives

Susie AH
5h

As usual Miri, spot on 👏👏

Susie AH
5h

And what about the psy ops that are scripted then re scripted for a TV documentary? The Skripal poisonings are an example. I live in Salisbury, bizarrely I knew 2 people (who did not know each other) who were there at the bench as they foamed at the mouth. I also knew someone else who lived on the same road as Skripal. I knew 2 people who worked at Porton Down and one of them had some involvement with the affair. So straightaway, I saw that things didn’t add up. What a load of ludicrous drama but everyone believes the narrative

