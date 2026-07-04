Miri’s Massive Missives

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Nick's avatar
Nick
1d

Very interesting observations.

I’ve been involved in the so called “Truth Movement” since early 90’s so I agree with your viewpoint about said movement. I’ve often felt pissed off when people believe that they always knew the score.

I like your work and honesty. I enjoy reading your articles and thinking about your sharp perspectives.

Cheers 🥂

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Gwenhwyfar's avatar
Gwenhwyfar
1d

Excellent Miri. Personally I put this Fiona person in the same category as the pink adorned, blond haired nurse whose name escapes me.

And the continual “I’ve got no money, live in a shoebox and eat other folks leftover chips” type grandstanding reeks of inauthenticity imho. If you really were the type of person to give up everything for “the cause”, you’d probably also be the type of person who’d not want people to know about your hardships.

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