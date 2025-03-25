Francis O’Neill, Leo Biddle and I return for another of our semi-regular chats, regarding a compendium of conspiratorial themes…

As well as anomalies in the "Covid" memorial, we also discuss immigration, ‘Adolescence’, and the ever-escalating nature of AI, which may now be being used to resurrect dead movie stars, and, ultimately, to replace all of us with the ridiculously sinister "AI twins"... (not to be confused with Aphex twin, whom it might be quite cool to be replaced by).

I hope you enjoy it (and our splendid new animated introduction, designed by a non-AI, very talented human - many thanks, Mick!).

