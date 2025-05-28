The Big Picture: Miri AF, Francis O'Neill & Leo Biddle

Francis, Leo, and I got together for one of our semi-regular chats last Tuesday, but I haven’t been able to upload it until now, because “The Big Picture” is also a BIG file, and it took me multiple days to download, but I have now managed it, and, hopefully, it was worth the wait…
In this discussion, we focus on media and screen manipulation of events, with a particular focus on “crisis actors”, and why this particular subject can prove so divisive amongst truth seekers.
While the event that sparked this conversation was “the Twitter conviction of Lucy Connolly”, it is just as relevant to Monday’s “Liverpool car attack”, and many and various other high-profile, theatrical media-crisis productions.
Please enjoy the show…
