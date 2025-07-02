In the latest of our semi-regular chats, Francis, Leo, and I discuss deception, division, and the critical importance of questioning - including and especially when people imply you shouldn’t.

Beginning with an exploration of the Lucy Connolly case (the mother allegedly sent to prison for Tweeting), we discuss how psyop strategies have evolved to become more interactive, and, therefore, more persuasive - and more dangerous.

We also discuss the wide media coverage of Paloma Shemirani, daughter of Kate, who - the media alleges - died from cancer after refusing conventional treatment, and what particularly sinister agenda item this coverage is being used to push.

I hope you enjoy our discussion (and the cameo from Cleo the cat’s tail…).