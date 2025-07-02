In the latest of our semi-regular chats, Francis, Leo, and I discuss deception, division, and the critical importance of questioning - including and especially when people imply you shouldn’t.
Beginning with an exploration of the Lucy Connolly case (the mother allegedly sent to prison for Tweeting), we discuss how psyop strategies have evolved to become more interactive, and, therefore, more persuasive - and more dangerous.
We also discuss the wide media coverage of Paloma Shemirani, daughter of Kate, who - the media alleges - died from cancer after refusing conventional treatment, and what particularly sinister agenda item this coverage is being used to push.
I hope you enjoy our discussion (and the cameo from Cleo the cat’s tail…).
Thanks for reading! This article was originally published at miriaf.co.uk, which is entirely reader-supported, with no paywalls, adverts, or wealthy corporate backers, meaning your support is what powers this site to keep going. If you enjoyed this article, and would like to read more in the future, please consider…
1. Subscribing monthly at Substack or Patreon (where paid subscribers can comment on posts)
2. Making a one-off contribution via BuyMeACoffee
3. Contributing in either way via bank transfer to Nat West, account number 30835984, sort code 54-10-27, account name FINCH MA (please use your email address as a reference if you’d like me to acknowledge receipt).
Your support is what allows these articles to keep being created and is enormously appreciated. Thank you.
Miri’s Massive Missives is a reader-supported publication. To receive new posts and support my work, consider becoming a free or paid subscriber.